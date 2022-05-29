Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan to make TV debut with the show ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan, who also happens to be an actor and producer, is all set to make her television debut with the show ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’, according to Hindustan Times.

The show is a Hindi adaptation of the Bengali TV show ‘Khukumoni Home Delivery’. ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’ will begin on May 30 and will be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. The show will also air on Star Plus.

The show has been created by TV producer Shashi Mittal and will see actors Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in lead roles. Its plot is about an orphan girl who delivers food to houses to earn a living. It also features a mentally challenged character who has a love for music.

Nikhat Khan has earlier produced projects like her brother’s films Lagaan, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Tum Mere Ho. She also starred in quite a few films including Saand Ki Aankh, Tanhaji and Mission Mangal.