Aamir Khan’s ‘PK’ box office collections cross Rs 260 cr; Day 13 biz at Rs 9 cr

Aamir Khan's 'PK' moves to No 2 in all-time list, targets Rs 500 cr 'Dhoom 3' box office collections record.

PK, PK box office, PK box office collections, Aamir KhanAamir Khan’s ‘PK’ juggernaut rolls on with box office collections reaching Rs 264.82 crore at the domestic market.

Aamir Khan’s ‘PK’ juggernaut rolls on with box office collections reaching Rs 264.82 crore at the domestic market. Amid row and demonstrations over portrayal of Hindu sentiments in the movie, ‘PK’ performed well on the second Wednesday, collecting Rs 9.05 crore on Day 13 (New Year’s Eve).

Despite facing protests from Hindu organisations, the film looks to continue the momentum over the week as there are no big banner release.

‘PK’ is Aamir Khan’s second movie to have made a business of over Rs 250 crore. None of the Bollywood superstars, be it Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan, has ever been able to cross the barrier. As reported earlier, the box office collections of the movie touched the Rs 200-crore mark in just nine days.

PK, PK protest, Aamir KhanShiv Sena activists protest against Aamir Khan’s movie ‘PK’ in Ranchi (PTI)

Regarded as the best film of 2014, PK has taken over the likes of Chennai Express, ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘Bang Bang!’ not only in the domestic market but also overseas.

As per available data, PK has made Rs 120 crore ($19.41 million) in the international box office, making it the 4th biggest grosser after ‘Dhoom 3’ (Rs 191.04 crore), ‘3 Idiots’ (Rs 156.1 crore) and ‘My Name is Khan’ (Rs 143.8 crore).

Put together, ‘PK’ gross box office collections now stands at over Rs 362 crore. Aamir’s Dhoom 3 generated a humongous business of over Rs 500 crore worldwide. Having shown amazing growth in just two weeks, ‘PK’ may just manage to break this enviable box office collections record.

‘PK’ box office collections: Day-wise breakup for India

Day 1 (Fri): Rs 26.63 crore
Day 2 (Sat): Rs 30.34 crore
Day 3 (Sun): Rs 38.44 crore
Day 4 (Mon): Rs 21.22 crore
Day 5 (Tue): Rs 19.36 crore
Day 6 (Wed): Rs 19.55 crore
Day 7 (Thu): Rs 27.55 crore
Day 8 (Fri): Rs 14.44 crore
Day 9 (Sat): Rs 17.12 crore
Day 10 (Sun): Rs 21.85 crore
Day 11 (Mon): Rs 10.08 crore
Day 12 (Tue): Rs 9.11 crore
Day 13 (Wed): Rs 9.05 crore

TOTAL (Net): Rs 264.82 crore
Overall (Worldwide): Rs 362.1o crore (approx)

PK box office, PK collections, PK box office collections, PK, PK movie, PK protests, Aamir Khan PK, Aamir Khan PK protest, Aamir Khan, Aamir Khan movies, Aamir Khan collections, box office collections of PKBajrang Dal activists burn posters during a protest against screening of the film ‘PK’, in Jaipur on Wednesday. (PTI)

 

