Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ release pushed to April 2022

Superstar Aamir Khan's ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will now hit the theatres on April 14, 2022, instead of Valentine's Day, the makers announced on Saturday.
Superstar Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will now hit the theatres on April 14, 2022, instead of Valentine’s Day, the makers announced on Saturday. The film is an official remake of 1994 Hollywood blockbuster ‘Forrest Gump’ featuring Tom Hanks. The Hindi version is directed by Advait Chandan, who earlier worked with Aamir in ‘Secret Superstar’ (2017).
Aamir Khan Productions, the banner behind the project, shared the new release date on its official Twitter page along with a new poster featuring Aamir and female lead of the movie, Kareena Kapoor Khan. “We are happy to share our new poster and our new release date #LaalSinghOnBaisakhi,” the tweet read.
- Rohit Shetty recalls what prompted him to release Sooryavansi at theatres after long wait of 19 months
- Drushyam 2 trailer: Venkatesh leads the cast in scene-by-scene remake of Malayalam original
- Prithviraj Teaser gives glimpse of royalty and valour of the warrior king in Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chillar starrer
“Laal Singh Chaddha” has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film was originally set to release on Christmas 2021, but was postponed as the shoot was put on hold amid COVID-19. The team wrapped the production in September.
Actor-writer Atul Kulkarni has written the screenplay for the film along with Eric Roth, who had adapted Winston Groom’s 1986 novel “Forrest Gump” for the original movie. Backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ also stars Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya among others
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.