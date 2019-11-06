Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake Laal Singh Chaddha’s official logo revealed

Laal Singh Chaddha was announced as Aamir Khan’s latest project on his birthday on March 14 this year.

The official logo of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has been released. A feather can be seen in the short clip (similar to the one that appeared in Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks). A song can be heard in the background with lyrics “Kya pata hum mein hain kahani ya hain kahani mein hum” (Who knows if we carry the stories inside us, or we are mere characters inside the story of life).

Watch here:

The caption of the shared video read, “Kya pata hum mein hain kahani ya hain kahani mein hum…#LaalSinghChaddha releases Christmas 2020. Presenting the official motion logo of #LaalSinghChaddha starring #AamirKhan.”

Laal Singh Chaddha was announced as Aamir Khan’s latest project on his birthday on March 14 this year. The Bollywood film is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood award-winning film, Forrest Gump. It starred Tom Hanks and has become a Hollywood classic.

Forrest Gump showed a man’s metaphorical and literal journey through an impossible path. The Hindi remake will show India’s growth as a nation alongside Aamir Khan’s as the protagonist Laal Singh Chaddha. It is fitting that Aamir Khan popularly called the ‘Indian Tom Hank’ is essaying his Hollywood counterpart’s role. His latest film, Thugs of Hindostan wasn’t well-received by either critics or audiences. It felt like a bad remake of Johnny Depp starring, Pirates of the Carribean franchise.

Actor Aamir Khan spoke about how the film is a remake of an American film, Forrest Gump and how it is being made by Aamir Khan production and Viacom 18. He said that Advait Chandan will be the director and said that they had officially bought the rights from Paramount Pictures.

The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and will release on Christmas next year.