scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
India Gaming Summit

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira, Nupur Shikhare are engaged; Watch

In the video shared by the couple from an event in Cervia, Italy, Nupur is seen getting down on one knee with a ring in his hand and Ira accepting his proposal.

Written by Eshita Bhargava
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira, Nupur Shikhare are engaged; Watch
Ira is the younger of Aamir's two children with his first wife, film producer Reena Dutta.

Superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter and theatre director Ira Khan has announced her engagement to celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. Ira and Nupur, who have been in a relationship for reportedly over two years, made the announcement on Instagram late Wednesday night.

In the video shared by the couple from an event in Cervia, Italy, Nupur is seen getting down on one knee with a ring in his hand and Ira accepting his proposal.

“Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe I said yes,” read the caption of the post.

Also Read

Ira is the younger of Aamir’s two children with his first wife, film producer Reena Dutta.

More Stories on
Bollywood
Entertainment

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.