Aamir Khan vs Akshay Kumar at Box Office: Laal Singh Chaddha or Raksha Bandhan – who will win BO race?

Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan: Bollywood is facing a serious box office crisis this year. Apart from Anupam Kher’s The Kashmir Files, Kartik Aryan’s Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, no other film has managed to bring cheer to the box office. Aamir Khan, who has released most record setting films on the box office in the last decade – from Ghajini to Dangal, and BO’s Mr. Dependable Akshay Kumar are bringing their films and Bollywood is expecting that its dry spell will end. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan are up against each other to garner maximum footfall this festival season. They expect that cine lovers will make a beeline to watch their films in this long weekend of Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day.



According to an Indian Express report Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha (LSC) has taken a lead over Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan as far as advance bookings are concerned. Big multiplex chains such as PVR, INOX and Cinepolis have sold 95,000 tickets of LSC so far and 50,000 tickets of Raksha Bandhan. This means Aamir Khan’s film which was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 180 crore has already made Rs 11.5 crore while Akshay Kumar’s film has pocketed Rs 4.5 crore.

Talking to FinancialExpress.com about Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan’s opening day box office collection Film Trade Analyst, Movie Critic and Influencer Sumit Kadel said, “LSC will open on Thursday collecting Rs 12 -14 crore nett while Raksha Bandhan’s box office collection will be around Rs 9-11 crore nett.”

BOX OFFICE PREDICTION – #LSC Thursday ₹ 12 -14 cr nett #RakshaBandhan Thu ₹ 9-11 cr nett



Both RB & #LaalSinghChaddha will depend largely on spot bookings..



RB to lead in B & C centers, LSC to do better in big cities.. pic.twitter.com/rNaHq8Ds89 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 9, 2022



Movie critic, Business Analyst and Influencer Taran Adarsh is not optimistic either and tweeted, “STOP painting a rosy picture. Let’s get the facts right. The advance bookings of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan are way BELOW EXPECTATIONS. Both dependent on [i] spot bookings / walk-in audience and [ii] word of mouth to put up strong totals on Day 1 [Thu].”

STOP painting a rosy picture… Let's get the facts right… The *advance bookings* of #LaalSinghChaddha and #RakshaBandhan are way BELOW EXPECTATIONS… Both dependent on [i] spot bookings / walk-in audience and [ii] word of mouth to put up strong totals on Day 1 [Thu]. pic.twitter.com/EA9RPbZ9eh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 10, 2022



“Both Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha will depend largely on spot bookings as advance sale is below the mark till now for both the biggies though LSC is doing relatively better than RB in terms of advance booking,” Sumit Kadel said.



Sumit Kadel added that Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan will lead BO in B and C centers while LSC is expected do better in big cities. “If any any or both films are received well by the audience then they’ll witness good jump from Friday onwards with excellent growth on Saturday, Sunday and Monday which is National Holiday.

Aamir Khan’s last outing Thugs of Hindostan bombed at the box office while Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey also failed to attract movier goers. This extended weekend will test both superstars once again and cine lovers hope that they will pass it with flying colours.