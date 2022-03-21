Aamir Khan reacts to ‘The Kashmir Files’ success as film continues to script new box office records

Speaking at an event held in Delhi for SS Rajamouli film ‘RRR’, the actor said that he is happy to see that the film is successful and that he will definitely watch it.

Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ continues to perform remarkably at the Box Office. Apart from the audience, the film has been receiving accolades from quite a few Bollywood celebrities and politicians as well. The latest to join the bandwagon is none other than Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.

Speaking at an event held in Delhi for SS Rajamouli film ‘RRR’, the actor said that he is happy to see that the film is successful and that he will definitely watch it. According to media reports, Khan also said, “What happened to Kashmiri Pandits is a matter of great sorrow. Such a film must be watched by all Indians so that they can remember what happened.”

Film critic Taran Adarsh today took to his twitter handle and posted, “#TheKashmirFiles [Week 2] is a TSUNAMI at the #BO… Packs a SUPER-SOLID total [₹ 70.15 cr] in *Weekend 2*… #TKF REFUSES TO SLOW DOWN, should hit ₹ 200 on weekdays [by Wed or Thu]… Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr. Total: ₹ 167.45 cr. #India biz.”

‘The Kashmir Files’ was released on March 11 and stars actors Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles. The Ministry of Home Affairs has granted Y-category security by CRPF to Vivek Agnihotri, based on Intelligence inputs on “a threat to his life”, sources had told The Indian Express. “An assessment by the Intelligence Bureau has found that there is a threat to his life. Based on the inputs, Y category security has been provided to him across the country,” a Home Ministry official said, reported IE.

The sources said the decision was taken in the wake of opposition to the film “from certain quarters and apprehensions that some communities may be hurt” by the filmmaker’s presentation of the events that led to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.