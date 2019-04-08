What happened next ‘Jab Aamir Met Chiranjeevi’ See Pic!

“Discussed his new project about freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy,” wrote Aamir Khan

What happens when you bump into one of your favorite actors? You pose for a selfie. Well, at least Aamir Khan did this when he ran into Chiranjeevi Garu at the Kyoto airport. The duo can be seen posing in the picture and the smile on Aamir’s face says it all. The 54-year-old actor, couldn’t help but share a picture with his “favorite actor” on Twitter. Aamir is mostly known as a social media recluse.

The Thugs Of Hindostan actor captioned the picture: “Ran into one of my favorite actors, Superstar Chiranjeevi Garu at Kyoto airport! It is really a pleasant surprise.” Aamir also revealed through his post, that he talked about a new project to the actor. Aamir Khan added that ‘discussed his new project about freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. You are always such an inspiration sir.’

Take a look at Aamir Khan’s post here:

Ran into one of my favourite actors, Superstar Chiranjeevi Garu at Kyoto airport! What a pleasant surprise 🙂 .

Discussed his new project about freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. You are always such an inspiration sir ????.

Love.

a. pic.twitter.com/qpwqo9sRqt — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 7, 2019

Also Read: Happy Birthday Akhil Akkineni: Interesting facts about Telugu actor that will surprise you!

For the people who don’t know, Chiranjeevi’s forthcoming project about freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy is titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The movie will be directed by Surender Reddy. It will also mark the debut of Amitabh Bachchan in the Telugu film industry.

Meanwhile, the PK actor is currently preparing for his role in Lal Singh Chaddha. It is based on Tom Hanks classic 1994 film Forrest Gump. Aamir will lose 20 kgs for his role in the movie. Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan film directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya in 2018. Besides Aamir, the movie also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.