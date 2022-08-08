Aamir Khan on his dream project Mahabharat: ‘It’s not a film, it’s much deeper and I am not ready yet’

Bollywood Actor Aamir Khan who is currently awaiting his upcoming movie ‘Laal Singh Chadha’, releasing on 11 August starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya shared his past experiences in movie making. In his career, he spent almost 4 decades in Bollywood and went through a lot of ups and downs. Keeping that in mind, the actor kept his dream project ‘Mahabharat’ on hold.

In a recent interview, he shared his past experiences in movie making and said he values his failures as much as he celebrates his success. There were rumours from a long time that the actor is keen to make a film on the Hindu epic. Later, there was rumours that he wants to make a web series on it. Later it was reported that the project has been shelved together.

However, In the interview with Gallata Plus, when asked about his dream project, ‘Mahabharat,’ Aamir Khan said when you’re making Mahabharat, you are not making a film, you are doing Yagna and it is much deeper than that. So, I am not ready for that. I am afraid to bring it out. Mahabharata will not let you down but you might let it down.

Furthermore, he explains that an unsuccessful movie gives you to learn through it. I hold my failures close to my heart because they teach you a lot. Wherever I am today is because of my failures and not because of my successes. I struggled a lot just because of my failures. That is why I value failures more than success.

He also added his upcoming movie ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ will touch to the audience heart.

It seems that his last movie ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ made him keep closer to the heart. Now, he is hoping that he will be able to live up to the audience expectations with Lal Singh Chaddha.