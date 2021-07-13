Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha crew slammed for littering Ladakh village while filming

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump, the 1994 blockbuster starring Tom Hanks. (Picture courtesy: IE)

A resident of Leh has blasted Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and the crew of the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha for allegedly leaving behind waste following shooting at Wakha village in in the Union Territory of Ladakh. Jigmat Ladakhi, whose Twitter bio says that he is a nature lover and loves to share pictures of Ladakh, posted a video of the village after the crew packed up and wrote that this (the waste) was the gift that the upcoming film had left for the villagers of Wakha.

Referring to Aamir’s popular show Satyameva Jayate where he highlights various social issues, Ladakhi added that the star talks about environmental cleanliness but when it comes to himself, “this is what happens”. In the clip, used water bottles can be seen littered across an area.

Ladakhi said the film was shot at the village and shared another video that showed the crew shooting. Aamir Khan’s team, however, denied the accusations and told IE Online that the first clip shared by Ladakhi was an old video of waste spread across an area.

Aamir Khan is currently shooting for the film with Naga Chaitanya, a superstar in his own right in the south Indian film industry, in Ladakh. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha has a stellar cast, including Mona Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump, the 1994 blockbuster starring Tom Hanks for which he won an Academy Award for best actor in a leading role.

Last week, Naga Chaitanya shared a picture with Aamir on social media and said that he had joined the Bollywood star on the film’s sets in Ladakh. The actor plays the role of a soldier, Bala, in the film. Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to be released on Christmas Day this year.