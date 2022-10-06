Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha silently releases on Netflix; four months sooner than claimed

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has been released on Netflix on Wednesday late night. Days before the release of the film, Aamir Khan had said that the film would be made available on a streaming platform only six months after the theatrical release. However, Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, flopped commercially in its theatrical run and could only earn Rs 130 crore globally against a reported budget of Rs 180 crore. Aamir Khan returned to the big screen after four years with Laal Singh Chaddha. He was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, another massive flop by the actor.

Sharing the film’s poster, Netflix India tweeted on Wednesday night, “Keep your p̶o̶p̶c̶o̶r̶n̶ golgappas ready because Laal Singh Chaddha is NOW STREAMING!😍🪶.”

The Advait Chandan-directorial was released in theatres on August 11. Along with Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.