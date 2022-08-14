Aamir Khan joins PM Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, displays flag at his house

After the release of his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was recently clicked having a relaxing time with his daughter Ira Khan. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign which urges people to hoist the national flag atop their abode to celebrate the 75th year of India’s independence, the Dangal actor also joined in by showcasing the Indian flag at his house in Mumbai.

In the picture that went viral, the actor can be seen with his daughter leaning on the balcony with the flag hoisted at his house.

About the campaign:

The Central government has urged people to hoist or display the tricolour in their homes from August 13 to 15. The campaign was launched on July 22 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who wants mass participation of citizens in this event. The current changes to the Flag code of India allow the hoisting of the national flag during the day and night.

Also read: India at 75: Five things Bollywood needs freedom from

About Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha

Released on August 11, Laal Singh Chaddha faced a lot of controversies – Netizens demanded that the film should be boycotted over statements made by Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the past. Aamir, in an interview, even apologised to the audience and requested them to watch the film in the theatres. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, featuring Tom Hanks. The Advait Chandan directorial also stars Kareena, and Mona Singh, and marks the Bollywood debut of South actor Naga Chaitanya.

Other actors joining the campaign Several other images from the residences of Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, Govinda, Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan, Dharmendra, Anil Kapoor, and Sunny Deol also had a similar sight as the national flag was hoisted. Superstar Mohanlal also unfurled the flag at his residence in Kochi.