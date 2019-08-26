Aamir Khan is supporting PM Narendra Modi on this topic!

Aamir Khan tweeted in support of PM’s call to curb ‘single-use plastic’.

Aamir Khan has said that the initiative by Prime Miniter Narendra Modi to curb single-use plastic should be supported strongly by all. The veteran actor, in a tweet, gave his support to the message by Prime Minister Modi in his latest Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat programme on August 25 called for a mass movement from October 2nd against the plastic waste. October 2 marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The actor tweeted extending support for an environmental cause of curbing the use of plastic which is very harmful to us. Aamir Khan has always shown concern for environment-related issues.

The actor, early on Monday, tweeted, “The initiative was taken by Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb ‘single-use plastic’ is remarkable. It is an effort which should be supported strongly by all of us. It is totally up to each one one of us to make sure we stop using single-use plastic.” This tweet of the 54-year-old actor is in headlines and is collecting a lot of praises from all over. Recently, PM Modi featured in Discovery’s Man Vs Wild where he talked about the importance of flora and fauna and our connection with nature.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s tweet had received as much as 22,300 likes and was retweeted over 2,300 times by the evening of August 26.

PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio address, had urged the nation to observe the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as a day to make India plastic-free. “On October 2 this year, while we celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Bapu, we shall not only dedicate him a defecation free India but also take a promise of revolution against plastic. This promise should be made by each and every citizen of the country,” said PM Modi in his monthly radio address to the nation.

READ: Shah Rukh Khan and Emraan Hashmi slay it in Netflix Bard of Blood promo video, watch here

Earlier, PM Modi in his Independence Day speech had urged the people to give up the single-use plastic by October 2. The statement on Mann Ki Baat regarding Plastic was his second statement on the same this Month. Experts believed, that government’s concern over the elimination of single-use plastic from daily life usage is a very good step towards making the country less polluted and promoting environment but this cannot be done single-handedly by them. People will have to participate in making the country plastic-free.