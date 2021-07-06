Aakanksha Singh-Nani reunite for anthology to be directed by superstar’s sister

This will be Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema’s fourth production after Awe, HIT, and HIT2. (Credit: PR Handout)

Aakanksha Singh will reunite with Telugu superstar Nani for the upcoming film Meet Cute. Singh has drawn widespread acclaim for her roles in Malli Raava and Devadas and will feature as the lead star in Meet Cute, an anthology. The film is being bankrolled by Nani under his Wall Poster Cinema banner and will mark the debut of his sister Deepthi Ganta as a director. Sathyaraj will also be seen in a crucial role in the film.

Singh and Nani had earlier worked together on Devadas. Singh couldn’t hide her excitement about the film and said in a statement that she shot for the film in Hyderabad and was excited about the collaboration with Nani. She said the part she plays in Meet Cute is unique and something she has not done before. She went on to add that the script of the film is women centric and hopes the audience would enjoy it as much as she had making it.

The anthology film will be led a all-women cast. The film will reportedly be aired on an OTT platform. It will include five short stories of about 20 minutes each and Singh will play the lead role. According to report, Vasanth Kumar will handle the cinematography, while Vijay Bulganin has been roped in as music director.

Born and raised in Rajasthan, Singh started her acting career on television with Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and then appeared in Gulmohar Grand. She made her name for herself in the telugu film industry with her debut film Malli Raava in 2017 before following it up with Devadas. She has also starred in a Kannada film — Pailwan — that was released in five languages. This will be Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema’s fourth production after Awe, HIT, and HIT2.