GOT famed actress, Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas have decided to split after four “wonderful” years of marriage. The two celebrities took it to their respective Instagram accounts to announce their separation on the best possible terms in a joint statement that was shared on both of their social media pages. The news took the fand by shock, who have made up their theories on it.

On Tuesday, September 5, the member of the Jonas Brothers filed for divorce in Florida’s Miami-Dade County, according to Billboard. In court records, he claimed that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

The former couple met in 2016 and got married in 2019 in two ceremonies with their family and friends. The first was a surprise Las Vegas wedding in May, which they attended just after the Jonas Brothers’ performance at the Billboard Music Awards. After that, they had another wedding in Southern France at the end of June.

Despite the Game of Thrones actress being photographed out and about with a baby belly, they kept their first pregnancy a secret, never announcing that she was expecting. In a statement to Billboard at the time, they announced that their daughter Willa was born in the summer of 2020. The actress gave birth to a second daughter in the summer of 2022, but Jonas and Turner haven’t yet shared her name. This is because they wanted to keep the pregnancy’s second stage even more quiet.