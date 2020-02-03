A royal goodbye! Netflix’s Emmy-winning series ‘The Crown’ to end with season 5

The Netflix series is reportedly popular even among members of the UK’s royal family (Photo: Twitter/The Crown)

In a setback for die-hard fans, Netflix’s popular series The Crown is set to end in Season 5, with Imelda Staunton, a Harry Potter alum, playing the role of Queen Elizabeth II.

In statements to the media, Peter Morgan, creator of the Emmy-winning series on Netflix, has stated that Imelda Staunton would be a ‘fantastic successor’ to Claire Foy as well as Olivia Colman.

He added that he had envisaged The Crown continuing for six seasons, and now believes that this is the ‘perfect’ time to wrap up the Netflix series.

He further expressed gratitude to Sony and Netflix for letting him do the series.

Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth and final season of The Crown. pic.twitter.com/hUOob58A9p — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) January 31, 2020

In life, you’re either a Helena or an Olivia. pic.twitter.com/UxB2xVB1zH — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) December 8, 2019

Imelda Staunton, in several media interactions, expressed delight at the role she is set to portray.

Referring to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman’s impressive performances in earlier seasons of The Crown, she expressed her excitement that she had absolutely loved watching the series right from its beginning.

The Harry Potter star further conveyed how she feels ‘genuinely honoured’ by being roped in to don the role of Queen Elizabeth II, thereby taking Netflix’s most popular series to its conclusion.

The fourth series of The Crown is currently in production, with its shooting taking place across the UK.

Fans would be delighted to know that the introduction of Diana is expected to be showcased in the fourth series. Played by Emma Corrin, all fans of ‘The Crown‘ can gear up for a visual treat once the next season begins!

The Crown has been a huge success on Netflix since its launch in 2016. Even as it portrays Queen Elizabeth II’s life, her family members and their struggles also take centre stage, as do the political conditions of an era that most viewers know very little about.

Time and again, British tabloids have reported that the Netflix series is popular even among members of the UK’s royal family!