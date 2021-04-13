A R Rahman meets ‘Rasode me kaun tha’ fame Yashraj Mukhate; spill beans about his film ’99 songs’

Yashraj Mukhate in conversation with A R Rahman on '99 Songs' (Instagram Image)

Viral sensation Yashraj Mukhate you made almost every netizen groove to his musical rendition of a daily soap dialogue, “Rasode mai kaun hai’ from Saath Nibhana Saathiyaan finally met his inspiration, the ‘Oscar-winning composer, A R Rahman and discussed diverse topics from his journey to being a composer, turning point in life to the music he listens to.

Mukhate shared a photo of himself with Rahman on Instagram as he wrote “I finally met God’ and shared a link for his 15 minutes interview with the ‘Mozart of Madras.’ Rahman is turning a film writer with 99 songs that releases on April 16th in Tamil, Telegu and Hindi. Rahman has talked elaborately about 2010, his Grammy’s win and the stage accident that happened when he was preparing for a gig in Detroit. The singer-songwriter heaped praises on Mukhate for ‘making a lot of people happy and even went on to say that he listens to the young composer when he is sad.

Rahman also shared what goes behind his film composing process and the new script he wrote for his film. He called it ‘an emotional experience that leaves an impact.’. he called his movie philosophical, not preachy, edgy, young romantic musical drama and he is proud of the cast.

When asked about the future of the music industry, and the internet invention he said that great things are coming up and it is ‘survival for the fittest as the challenge is to reinvent yourself with new ideas.

99 Songs is directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and stars Manisha Koirala, Lisa Ray, Tenzin Dalha, Aditya seal and debutantes Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles. When asked why he did not direct the movie, he said that he would have to give two more years of his life to the musical. The world premiere of 99 Songs was held at the 24th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea. The film is about the self-discovery of a struggling singer to wants to make it big as a music composer.

As for Mukhate, he recently recreated Rahman’s title track for Rangeela with Jasleen Royal, originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Aditya Narayan with an acapella cover.