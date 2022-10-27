scorecardresearch
You can watch Brahmāstra: Part One–Shiva on Disney+ Hotstar from November 4.

Written by Entertainment Desk
A grand celebration of our rich and unique Indian culture: Ayan Mukerji on Brahmāstra representing India
If you haven’t already watched Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, then now you can witness the power of love and light, and the fight against darkness on Disney Plus Hotstar from November 4.  The film will release on the streaming platform in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The magnum opus is produced by Star Studios & Dharma Productions, and directed and written by Ayan Mukerji.

Sharing about how Brahmāstra characters are deep-rooted in India’s rich culture and is a representative of it, Ayan Mukerji said, “Brahmāstra is a grand celebration of our rich and unique Indian culture. Our film is inspired by our history,  our vast heritage, and the stories we all have grown up with. It was important to me that Brahmāstra ends up being a film every Indian can be proud of.”

Elaborating on how the film marks a new phase of Indian Cinema, he said , “Brahmāstra is the first film of our own original new universe. An entertaining, larger-than-life story based on our rich, grand culture, told with cutting-edge technology. It is a cinematic experience that I am very excited to bring into people’s homes, so that families can watch it again or for the first time.” 

“I am looking forward to all the reactions that are going to come our way from audiences who are revisiting the film, or are getting introduced to this world for the first time,” he added

