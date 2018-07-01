A dream run

French actor of Tunisian descent Nabiha Akkari plays the role of Tunisian migrant Amira in the film

Amira wants to teach drama to children in France. Tarek is determined to become a chef in London. But before their dreams are fulfilled, the two migrants from Tunisia will have to negotiate some borders. Amira and Tarek are the lead characters in Italian director Salvatore Allocca’s Taranta On the Road, a film exploring the refugee crisis in Europe.

Part of the European Union Film Festival held in the national capital recently, Taranta On the Road is the story of two refugees hitting the road for a better world. Set in the aftermath of the 2011 Jasmine revolution in Tunisia that triggered the Arab Spring, the film is among a series of new cinematic works in Europe highlighting the plight of the refugees. “Their mistake is that they were born on the wrong side of the Mediterranean Sea,” says Allocca, who presented his film on June 23. In Taranta On the Road, Amira and Tarek cross the sea to reach Italy, before they set out by road for Paris. Once on the road, they are helped by three young Italian musicians who are moved by their fight for survival.

Gender & identity

In his first feature film, Allocca combines gender and citizenship, as he deals with one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent history. As a woman, Amira longs for a freedom that would unshackle her gender identity suppressed by a male-dominated society back home. For Tarek, it’s a quest for expression, as a chef loved by everyone. “You have made life difficult for us,” says a middle-aged Italian shopowner to Tarek, while he tries to sell his mother’s wedding ring for his travel to Paris. In scenes like these, the film exposes the sharp divisions in European society on the refugee crisis.

A road movie, Taranta on the Road borrows heavily from the traditional Italian music and dance called ‘pizzica’ (in the farmer community in rural Italy, pizzica is also considered as an antidote to a spider’s bite). “The dance is a way for a woman to express herself,” says Delhi’s Italian Cultural Centre director Andrea Baldi, who recommended Taranta On the Road for the EU Film Festival.

Understanding a migrant

Earlier in June this year, a ship with over 600 migrants from Africa was turned away by the Italian government—the newly-elected government is composed of the right-wing League party, which campaigned on an anti-immigrant platform. The refugees, however, were allowed entry by Spain following an outpouring of support across Europe. “The government in Italy thinks the refugees are responsible for the problems in our country,” says Allocca. “But our problems are different, like employment and social welfare,” he adds.

In Taranta on the Road, French actor of Tunisian descent, Nabiha Akkari (who featured in Austrian director Michael Haneke’s 2017 film Happy End, also about the refugee crisis), plays Amira, while Allocca’s Indian-origin wife Maya Gili stepped in as costume designer. “The important part was how to dress the immigrants,” says Gili. “We decided that they should have only one pair of dress, which they will wear while leaving their homes for a better world,” she adds.

Allocca also received assistance in understanding the psychology of his migrant characters. Algerian writer Amara Lakhous, who wrote the best-selling book, Clash of Civilizations Over an Elevator in Piazza Vittorio (2008), helped Allocca develop the script. “Lakhous helped me in understanding the psychology of the migrants,” says the director. “He was also a refugee in Italy once.”

Italian cinema has seen a series of movies on the refugee crisis in the past one year. One of the important films on the issue was Fire at Sea by Gianfranco Rosi. The documentary, a searing account of human indifference to the migrant crisis, won the Golden Bear at the 2016 Berlin Film Festival.

Faizal Khan is a freelancer