83 release: Alia Bhatt asks Ranveer to sleep for years so that she can catch up with his brilliance

Recollecting from her screening experience, Alia said that the film had innumerable occasions when she wanted to clap, scream, cry and dance at the same time.

The actor further said that one walks out a different person after coming out of the theater watching this film.

Leading actor Alia Bhatt has come out with an overwhelming praise for Ranveer Singh starrer 83 which was released today. Commenting on the film after participating in its pre-release screening the Udta Punjab actor took to Instagram to write a heartfelt note about the film. The film which is based on the 1983 World Cup victory of the Indian team has been directed by Bajrangi Bhaijan fame filmmaker Kabir Khan. Heaping praise on the film, Bhatt said that the film cannot be boxed into a post with a few adjectives and rather it has become a part of history. Recollecting from her screening experience, Alia said that the film had innumerable occasions when she wanted to clap, scream, cry and dance at the same time.

Talking about the theme of the film, the actor said that one goes through multiple emotions such as pride, joy, unity, friendship and inspiration. The actor further said that one walks out a different person after coming out of the theater watching this film.

Writing a separate note on the performance of lead actor Ranveer Singh in the film, Bhatt termed Singh some sort of a genius mixture wrapped in with some loaded feeling peppered with magic. The actor said that the actor’s eyes changed as he acted in the films. The actor went on to tell Ranveer Singh that he does not act but live the character in his performance. Asking the Gully Boy actor to take a sound sleep for years so that other actors like her an catch up with his brilliance, Bhatt termed the film a milestone in the history of Indian cinema.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, the praise for the Kabir Khan directed film is coming from right, left and center. Ranging from producer and director Karan Johar to countless fans and critics of all hues, the film has only got praise and full marks on every front including cinematography, camera, editing, music, storyline and brilliant acting. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, 83 has a long list of eminent actors in the cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Neena Gupta, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Boman Irani among others.

