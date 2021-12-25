83 opens up to warm reviews from critics, audience, clocks Rs 13-14 crore on Day 1

The film opened to a decent opening of Rs 13-14 crore on its first day, as per several media reports

Kabir Khan directed 83 which is based on the historic World Cup win of the Indian team in 1983 has opened to warm reviews and firm audience backing. The film which has actor Ranveer Singh in the lead role of then Indian captain Kapil Dev has received mostly positive reviews from all shades of film critics and audience. The film also opened to a decent opening of Rs 13-14 crore on its first day, as per several media reports. While the filmmakers were expecting a somewhat stronger show on the box office as films like Spider Man: No Way Home, Sooryavanshi opened to a greater one day opening, the fall in the footfall is in tune with the fear over Omicron variant and several state governments imposing restrictions including night curfew.

As per a report of Boxofficeindia.com, 83 is understood to have earned Rs 13-14 crore on its very first day which is much less than the first day opening of Spider Man: No Way Home at Rs 32 crore and Suryavanshi which opened at Rs 26.29 crore respectively. The same report on 83 also said that the film had not put up a very good show in the audience of the western India including Gujarat and CP Berar. Spider Man which is ruling the roost world over has done an overwhelmingly positive business in India and has earned more than Rs 150 crore since its release.

However, on the back of the solid performances from Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Hardy Sindhu and Amy Virk, and well-crafted screenplay the film is expected to do better on the box office in the coming days. The film in addition has the calm presence of Deepika Padukone who plays the wife of Kapil Dev. In various pre-release screenings of the film, personalities from the film fraternity including producer Karan Johar, actor Alia Bhatt have heaped praise on the film.