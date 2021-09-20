73rd Emmy Awards : The Crown, Ted Lasso wins big; Check full list of winners here

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Coleman at Emmys (AP Image)

The much-awaited Emmy Awards 2021, returned as in-person award ceremonies after going virtual last year to celebrate and recognize the best television performances in the west.

The show, hosted by actor and comedian Cedric Antonio Kyles, better known as Cedric the Entertainer, took place at the Event Deck at LA Live. The ceremony had an indoor-outdoor venue this year due to the pandemic. Attendees were required to show proof of vaccination.

Among the early winners at the Emmys 2021 were Ted Lasso, Crown and Mare of Easttown that bagged the highest number of nominations. Apple TV+ show, Ted Lasso went on to clinch 4 trophies, including three acting awards and 1 win for Outstanding Comedy Series out of 13 nominations. The Crown, which went in with 11 nominations, proved to be the big winner — with 7 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, and awards for directing, writing, and four acting awards for Tobiaz Menzies, Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor and Gillian Anderson.

The Emmys recognise the best television medium has to offer. Here’s the full list of winners at the Emmys 2021:

Outstanding series in four categories

· Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

· Outstanding Drama Series: The Crown

· Outstanding Limited Series: The Queen’s Gambit

· Outstanding Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding series director in three categories

· Outstanding Director – Comedy: Lucia Aniello – Hacks

· Outstanding Director – Drama: Jessica Hobbs – The Crown

· Outstanding Director – Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Scott Frank – The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding series actor in three categories

· Outstanding Actor – Comedy: Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

· Outstanding Actor – Drama: Josh O’Connor

· Outstanding Actor – Limited Series or Movie: Ewan McGregor -Halston

Outstanding series actress in three categories

· Outstanding Actress – Comedy: Jean Smart – Hacks

· Outstanding Actress – Drama: Olivia Colman – The Crown

· Outstanding Actress – Limited Series or Movie: Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in three categories

· Outstanding Supporting Actor – Comedy: Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

· Outstanding Supporting Actor – Drama: Tobias Menzies – The Crown

· Outstanding Supporting Actor – Limited Series or Movie: Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in three categories

· Outstanding Supporting Actress – Comedy: Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

· Outstanding Supporting Actress – Drama: Gillian Anderson – The Crown

· Outstanding Supporting Actress – Limited Series or Movie: Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Writing in three categories

· Outstanding Writing – Comedy: Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Hacks

· Outstanding Writing – Drama: Peter Morgan – The Crown

· Outstanding Writing – Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special: Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Governors Award: Debbie Allen

Outstanding Variety Special (Live): Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020