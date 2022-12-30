7 times Ranveer Singh made a global impact in 2022

Ranveer Singh is one of the biggest stars both nationally and globally. Known for his superlative performances in blockbuster films, as well as his energetic persona and distinctive fashion sense, Ranveer has represented India at various international forums and events. He’s one of the most well-recognized faces of the Indian film industry across the world. He commands a huge fan base abroad and is viewed as India’s cultural ambassador to the West.

In 2022, Ranveer had several international collaborations and appearances. Here are 7 of them that further confirm his global appeal –

NBA All-Star Game

Early in the year, Ranveer Singh flew to Cleveland to join the likes of comedian Tiffany Haddish and rapper Machine Gun Kelly for the National Basketball Association’s All-Star Celebrity Game. Ranveer, who has loved basketball and NBA since his childhood, dazzled the world with his speed and agility on court, ultimately ending up on the winning side! The actor is NBA’s brand ambassador and is helping grow the league’s profile in the Indian subcontinent. He also attended the recent NBA games in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Formula 1 enthusiast Ranveer attended the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. Sizzling in a bright Versace outfit, Ranveer made headlines when a former F1 racer and journalist ‘momentarily forgot’ who he was and requested an introduction. The actor, without skipping a beat, said he’s a ‘Bollywood actor’ and ‘entertainer’ from Mumbai, India. His graceful, direct and dignified response won hearts on the internet, as did a video of Ranveer grooving with pop icon Akon to ‘Chammak Challo’ at the F1 race. Ranveer also met sporting icons like Usain Bolt, Chris Gayle and Jofra Archer at the event.

Masterclass at Marrakech

Ranveer was conferred the prestigious Etoile d’Or at the Marrakech International Film Festival. He joined Indian celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan who were previously honoured with the award. The celebrated performer also conducted an acting masterclass at the festival. In his signature style, Ranveer charmed the festival-goers and also shared essential insights into his career and craft. He also won hearts by pausing to hug a female fan during his awards speech.

Ranveer VS Wild

Always willing to push his limits, Ranveer signed up for a one-of-its-kind interactive adventure with Bear Grylls on Ranveer VS Wild. Trekking through the dense forests of Serbia, Ranveer braved bears, maggots and dangerous cliffs in search of a rare flower for his lady love, Deepika Padukone. The interactive Netflix release was a global sensation and Ranveer’s camaraderie with Bear Grylls was much admired.

Gucci X Adidas collab

Fashion icon Ranveer Singh absolutely slayed in his collaboration with the Adidas X Gucci collection. The actor’s trim physique and maximalist outlook made him the perfect poster boy for the athleisure-meets-high fashion hybrid. Ranveer launched the collection with some unique and eye-catchy looks. He proved once again why he’s the hottest pick for these globally renowned brands.

Top Gear Cover

One of the most stylish actors in the world, Ranveer has graced the covers of several leading magazines, from films to fashion to lifestyle. However, a feature on the cover of premier motoring magazine Top Gear was truly special. Ranveer is a diehard automobiles fan and owns the coolest collection of wheels. His Top Gear shoot at the Yas Marina Circuit was well appreciated as he posed with a sexy Aston Martin GT4 and a supercharged Ferrari 458 GT.

FIFA World Cup Final

A hardcore football fanatic, Ranveer Singh was one of the few Indian personalities to be invited to the FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar! He joined wife Deepika Padukone who unveiled the World Cup trophy before the match. The couple stole the show as they watched the nail-biting showdown between Argentina and France. Ranveer’s cute expressions during the tense moments of the game were a mood. He joined global celebrities like David Beckham and Elon Musk who witnessed the historic match live.