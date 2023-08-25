69th National Film Awards 2023: Here’s the complete list of winners

On Thursday, the National Media Centre in New Delhi hosted the announcement of the 69th National Film Award winners. The official ceremony, where the President will award the top Indian films made in all languages in 2021, will take place at a later time. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approved both feature-length and short films between January 1 and December 31, 2021, to take part in the competition.

Here’s the list of this year’s winners of the 69th National Film awards:

Best Feature Film: Rocketry

Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR

Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files

Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi

Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files

Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show

Best Screenplay (Original): Shahi Kabir, Nayattu

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa

Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR

Best Male Playback Singer: Kaala Bhairava, RRR

Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal, Iravin Nizhal

Best Lyrics: Chandrabose, Konda Polam’s Dham Dham Dham

Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham

Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie

Best Malayalam Film: Home

Best Gujurati Film: Chhello Show

Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi

Best Telugu Film: Uppena

Best Maithili Film: Samanantar

Best Mishing Film: Boomba Ride

Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kaay Zala

Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho

Best Assamese Film: Anur

Best Meiteilon Film: Eikhoigi Yum

Best Odiya Film: Pratikshya

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan

Best Film on Social Issues: Anunaad – The Resonance

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Aavasavyuham

Best Children’s Film: Gandhi and Co

Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Arun Asok & Sonu K P, Chavittu

Best Audiography (Sound Designer): Aneesh Basu, Jhilli

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Sinoy Joseph, Sardar Udham

Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith, RRR

Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhayay, Sardar Udham

Best Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee, Sardar Udham

Best Special Effects: Srinivas Mohan, RRR

Best Production Design: Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Sardar Udham

Best Editing: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Make-up: Preetisheel Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Stunt Choreography: King Soloman, RRR

Special Jury Award: Shershaah, Vishnuvardhan