69th National Film Awards 2023: Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt win Best Actress for Mimi and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively

Kriti Sanon has come a long way in her journey ever since this outsider made her debut in the industry 9 years ago, and today she is winning one of the most prestigious National Awards for Best Actress for her phenomenal performance in Mimi.

The actress shared her big win with Alia Bhatt who has also won for Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 69th National Awards announced today, 24 August, 2023.

Both these female stars have been ruling the roost for a while now, and continue to be the biggest female stars of Indian entertainment currently. Today, these wins for the actresses are even bigger, considering both of them solely led their respective films and showed the power that female in cinema have today.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was awarded Best Film. Kriti’s Mimi co-star Pankaj Tripathi won Best Supporting Actor and Pallavi Joshi won Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Kashmir Files which also won Best Film on National Integration.

Gangubai Kathiawadi and Sardar Udham, which was named Best Hindi Film, also won several awards. Shershaah received a Special Jury award.

The feature film awardees were announced by jury head filmmaker Ketan Mehta.