scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

69th National Film Awards 2023: Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt win Best Actress for Mimi and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively

Gabgubai Khatiawadi was a box office hit and critically acclaimed all over the world. Alia’s performance was top notch and praised by all.

Written by Entertainment Desk
Updated:
Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Khatiyawadi, National Awards
Kriti Sanon as Mimi and Alia Bhatt as Gangubai

Kriti Sanon has come a long way in her journey ever since this outsider made her debut in the industry 9 years ago, and today she is winning one of the most prestigious National Awards for Best Actress for her phenomenal performance in Mimi.

The actress shared her big win with Alia Bhatt who has also won for Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 69th National Awards announced today, 24 August, 2023.

Both these female stars have been ruling the roost for a while now, and continue to be the biggest female stars of Indian entertainment currently. Today, these wins for the actresses are even bigger, considering both of them solely led their respective films and showed the power that female in cinema have today.

Also Read

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was awarded Best Film. Kriti’s Mimi co-star Pankaj Tripathi won Best Supporting Actor and Pallavi Joshi won Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Kashmir Files which also won Best Film on National Integration.

Gangubai Kathiawadi and Sardar Udham, which was named Best Hindi Film, also won several awards. Shershaah received a Special Jury award.

The feature film awardees were announced by jury head filmmaker Ketan Mehta.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 18:11 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS