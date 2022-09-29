68th National Film Awards 2022: And the winners are…

The winners of the 68th National Film Awards are all set to be announced on September 30 . This year’s awards ceremony will honour films from 2020 due to COVID-19-related delays. Organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, the event comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The awards were announced by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur.
What are the National Film Awards in India?
The National Film Awards are the most precious and prominent film award ceremony in India which was established in 1954.
68th National Film Awards 2022: Check Full List Here
Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru
Best Director: Sachidanandan KR, Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji
Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji
Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru
Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam
Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum
Best Action Direction Award: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Choreography: Natyam (Telugu)
Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir for Saina (Hindi)
Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao and Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Taktak
Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, Ayyappanum Koshiyam
Best Music Direction: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, S Thaman
Best film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed but Delivered & Three Sisters
Best Cinematography: Avijatrik
Best Audiography: Dollu, Mi Vasantrao, and Malik
Best Costume Design: Tanhaji
Best Production Design: Kappela
Best Editing: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Make-up: Natyam
Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara, and Mandela, Madonne Ashwin
Best Stunt Choreography: Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Special Jury Award:
Best Feature Film in Hindi: Toolsidas Junior
Best Feature Film in Kannada: Dollu
Best Feature Film in Malayalam: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Feature Film in Tamil: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Feature Film in Telugu: Colour Photo
Best Feature Film in Haryanvi: Dada Lakhmi
Best Feature Film in Dimasa: Samkhor
Best Feature Film in Tulu: Jeetige
Non-Feature Films:
Best Film on Family Values: Kumkumarchan, Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi
Best Direction: Oh That’s Bhanu, RV Ramani
Best Music Direction: 1232 kms – Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar, Vishal Bhardwaj
Best Cinematography: Sabdikunna Kalappa, Nikhil S Praveen
Best Audiography: Pearl of the Desert, Ajit Singh Rathore
Best Editing: Borderlands, Anadi Athaley
Best Narration Voiceover: Rhapsody of Rains – Monsoons of Kerala, Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan
Best On-Location Sound: Jadui Jangal, Sandeep Bhati, and Pradeep Lekhwar
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation
Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai
Best Book on Cinema (Special Mention): MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam, Anoop Ramakrishnan, and Kali Paine Kalira Cinema by Surya Deo
Best Film Critic: No winner this year.
Most Film Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh
Feature Film Awards:
