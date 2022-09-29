68th National Film Awards 2022: And the winners are…

The winners of the 68th National Film Awards are all set to be announced on September 30 . This year’s awards ceremony will honour films from 2020 due to COVID-19-related delays. Organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, the event comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The awards were announced by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur.

What are the National Film Awards in India?

The National Film Awards are the most precious and prominent film award ceremony in India which was established in 1954.

68th National Film Awards 2022: Check Full List Here

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

Best Director: Sachidanandan KR, Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji

Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji

Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru

Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum

Best Action Direction Award: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Choreography: Natyam (Telugu)

Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir for Saina (Hindi)

Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao and Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Taktak

Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Music Direction: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, S Thaman

Best film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed but Delivered & Three Sisters

Best Cinematography: Avijatrik

Best Audiography: Dollu, Mi Vasantrao, and Malik

Best Costume Design: Tanhaji

Best Production Design: Kappela

Best Editing: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Make-up: Natyam

Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara, and Mandela, Madonne Ashwin

Best Stunt Choreography: Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Special Jury Award:

Best Feature Film in Hindi: Toolsidas Junior

Best Feature Film in Kannada: Dollu

Best Feature Film in Malayalam: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Feature Film in Tamil: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Feature Film in Telugu: Colour Photo

Best Feature Film in Haryanvi: Dada Lakhmi

Best Feature Film in Dimasa: Samkhor

Best Feature Film in Tulu: Jeetige

Non-Feature Films:

Best Film on Family Values: Kumkumarchan, Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi

Best Direction: Oh That’s Bhanu, RV Ramani

Best Music Direction: 1232 kms – Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar, Vishal Bhardwaj

Best Cinematography: Sabdikunna Kalappa, Nikhil S Praveen

Best Audiography: Pearl of the Desert, Ajit Singh Rathore

Best Editing: Borderlands, Anadi Athaley

Best Narration Voiceover: Rhapsody of Rains – Monsoons of Kerala, Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan

Best On-Location Sound: Jadui Jangal, Sandeep Bhati, and Pradeep Lekhwar

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation

Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai

Best Book on Cinema (Special Mention): MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam, Anoop Ramakrishnan, and Kali Paine Kalira Cinema by Surya Deo

Best Film Critic: No winner this year.

Most Film Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh

