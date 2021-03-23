67th National Film Award: Marathi cinema wins big, Anandi Gopal and Bardo awarded in two categories

Marathi films Anandi Gopal and Bardo bagged award at National Film Awards 2021.

The 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday, March 22 and Marathi film ‘Anandi Gopal’ took the award for two categories- best feature film on social issues and production design. The film directed by Sameer Vidhwans is about the life of India’s first female physician Anandi Gopal Joshi.

Talking to the Indian express about the same, Director Vidhwans shared that it was a proud moment for the entire team as their name was announced he saw his dream turn into reality.

Anandi Gopal Joshi belongs to Kalyan and became the first Indian female practioner of modern medicine with her husband Gopalrao as his biggest inspiration. Joshi studied medicine in Pennsylvania at Women’s Medical College. Actor Bhagyashree Milind played the lead role of Dr Joshi while Lalit Prabhakar was paired opposite to her as Gopalrao. The production design was undertaken by Nilesh Wagh and Sunil Nigwekar.

Other Marathi films also were spot on at the National Film festivals as Bhimrao Mude’s ‘Bardo’ bagged two awards for female playback and best Marathi film. ‘Tajmal’ helmed by Niyaz Mujawar won the best film on national integration while Vivek Wagh’s ‘Jakkal’ was awarded the best investigative film.

Raj Pritam More received the Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director award for the short film ‘Khisa’. The plot surrounds a young boy from a remote Maharashtrian village who gets a large pocket stitched on his school shirt bringing contention from bullies. The film has also been to several film festivals for a year now. And went on to receive two international awards. ‘Khisa’ was also part of the International Film Festival of India.

Naveen Deshaboina’s ‘Lata Bhagwan Kare’ and ‘Picasso’ directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang were the two special mention Marathi films along with ‘Biryani ‘(Malayalam), ‘Jonaki Porua’ (Assamese). Lata Bhagwan Kare is about a sexagenarian woman who takes part in an exclusive marathon and wins it. Picasso on the other hand is the story about a young budding artist who aspired to win an art scholarship to travel to Spain and hone his skills. The story is about fathers and sons and their dreams and how their art can heal their lives.