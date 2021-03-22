  • MORE MARKET STATS

67th National Awards 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush named top winners; full list

By: |
March 22, 2021 6:25 PM

Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush shared the best actor honour for their roles in "Bhonsle" and "Asuran", respectively.

The Indira Gandhi award for first film went to Malayalam film "Helen" by Mathukutty Xavier.

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut was named best actress for her roles in “Manikarnika” and “Panga” at the announcement of the 67th National Film Awards on Monday.

Director Priyadarshan’s Malayalam film “Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham” was declared the best feature film and Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan was named best director for Hindi film “Bahattar Hoorain” by the National Film Award jury, headed by filmmaker N Chandra, who said they judged the movies “not as gods but as parents”.

Late actor Sushant Singh Raput-starrer “Chhichhore” was adjudged the best Hindi film. The award for the best film on social issues went to Marathi film “Anandi Gopal”, the Nargis Dutt award for National Integration was given to”Taj Mahal” and the best popular providing wholesome entertainment was given to the Telugu film “Maharshi”.

