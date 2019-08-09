66th National Film Awards: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal best actors; Badhai Ho, Uri The Surgical Strike and Padmaavat win big

The best actor award was shared by Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal.

The 66th National Film Awards were announced on Friday by the Jury and some prominent celebrities will be receiving the prestigious award in a ceremony in the coming weeks. While the Best Actor Award was shared by Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal, Telugu actress Kirti Suresh won Best Female Actor Award for the film Mahanati. Sanjay Leela Bhansali won Best Music Direction Award for Padmaavat, Arijit Singh got Best Male Singer Award for his song Binte Dil in Padmaavat and Surekha Sikri got the Best Actress Award in Supporting Role for Badhaai Ho. Badhaai Ho was also awarded the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award. Debutant director Aditya Dhar got Best Director Award for Uri The Surgical Strikes. The I&B Ministry announced in April that the National Film Awards will be declared after the Lok Sabha elections. The awards are conferred according to the recommendations that were submitted by the central jury members. The Jury members headed by Rahul Rawail submitted a report with the recommendations for various categories to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. The winners of this prestigious award are generally announced in April followed by a presentation ceremony in May. The date of presentation of National Film Award highlights the theatrical release of India’s first feature film in 1913.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that “The Jury’s deliberations on the awards are complete and they have submitted their final recommendations.” He added that ” The jury made a lot of efforts for the last two months and I am very sure that they would have selected the best films.” Javadekar further added that ” This is 66th year of film awards and they have become a prestigious institute. The minister informed that the date of the presentation has not been finalised yet.

Here are the recipients of the National Film Awards for different categories:

Best Hindi Film Award was conferred to Andhadhun which was directed by Sriram Raghavan. The movie also received the award for Best Adapted Screen.

Best Music director award was conferred to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmavat. The movie also received an award for best male playback singer, which was conferred to Arijit Singh for the song ‘Binte Dil’

URI The Surgical Strike got the best background music & Sound Designer and best actor awards

Best Special Effect in a film title was awarded to ‘Awe’ and ‘KGF’

Most Film Friendly State: Uttarakhand

Special Mention Award: Shruti Hariharan, Chandrachur Rai, G George and Savitri

Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle

Kannada film KGF was awarded the best action film title

Andhadhun best Hindi film and best actor

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri, Badhaai Ho

Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire, Chumbak (Marathi)

Best Film on Environment: Pani (Marathi)

Best Film on Social Issues: Padman

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho

India Gandhi Award for Best Debut Directors: Sudhakar Reddy Yakanti for Marathi film Naal

Best Actor Award: Ayushmann Khurrana for Adhadhun and Vicky Kaushal for URI The Surgical Strike

Best Actor Award Female: Kirti Suresh for Telugu Film Mahanati

Best Director: Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Feature Film: Elaru (Gujarati)

Best Film on Sports: Swimming through the Darkness(Non-Feature Film category)

Best Investigative Film: Amoli(Non-Feature Film Category). The film is directed by Jasmine Kaur Roy & Avinash Roy

Best Gujarati Film: Reva

Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta

Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja

Best Assamese Film: Bulbul can sing

Best Konkani Film: Amori

Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami

Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

Best Malayalam Film: Sudani from Nigeria

Best Urdu Film: Hamid

Best Tamil Film: Baaram

Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

Best Sherdukpan Film: Mishing

Best Environment Film: The World’s Most Famous Tiger.

The film is directed by Subbiah Nallamuthu.

Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jalam. The film is directed by Avinash Maurya & Kriti Gupta

Best Science & Technology Film (Non-Feature Category)- G.D Naidu: The Edison of India

Best Arts and Culture Film- Bunkar: The Last of The Varanasi Weavers

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Feluda_50 Years Rays Detective

Best Non-Feature Film: Son-Rise and The Secret Life of Frogs