65th Filmfare Awards 2020: First time ever, Assam to host Filmfare! Check the list of Technical award winners and nominations

The 65th Filmfare Awards 2020 will take place on Saturday, February 15. Interestingly, in a first, the Filmfare Awards will be held in Assam this year. It is the first time that Filmfare has chosen Northeast as the ground to celebrate the amazing star-lit night. The awards will celebrate and commend the great work done by some of the most refined artists in the Hindi film industry.

Filmfare on Sunday, February 2, released the Technical and Short Film award winners for the 65th Filmfare Awards 2020. The year gone by was a memorable one when it comes to Indian cinema. The industry saw the release of some commendable films like Gully Boy, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Article 15, War, etc. The audience was not only treated with quality films but they also saw some cutting edge concepts and stories on the big screen. To acknowledge the hard work of the technicians, Filmfare awarded them separately from the main awards at a special event held on February 2.

The curtain raiser saw many A-listers gracing the event to cheer on the Filmfare technical award winners 2020. The Short Film Award winners were also announced at the event. Here is the list of winners who took the Black Lady home:

Technical Award Winners

Best Cinematography – Jay Oza for Gully Boy

Best Choreography – Remo D’Souza for Ghar More Pardesiya (Kalank)

Best Background Score – Karsh Kale And The Salvage Audio Collective for Gully Boy

Best Editing – Shivkumar V Panicker for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Production Design – Suzanne Caplan Merwanji for Gully Boy

Best Sound Design – Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee and Nihar Ranjan Samal for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Action – Paul Jennings, Oh Sea Young, Parvez Shaikh and Franz Spilhaus for War

Best Costume – Divvya Gambhir, Niddhi Gambhir for Sonchiriya

Best VFX – Sherry Bharda And Vishal Anand For YFX for War

Short Film Award Winners

Best Short Film (Fiction) – Bebaak, Director: Shazia Iqbal

Best Short Film (Non-Fiction) – Village Of A Lesser God, Director: Ananth Narayan Mahadevan

Best Actor (Male) In A Short Film – Rajesh Sharma for Tindey

Best Actor (Female) In A Short Film – Sarah Hashmi for Bebaak

People’s Choice Award for Best Short Film – Deshi

Special Award – Manish Malhotra for 30 Years of Outstanding Contribution to Bollywood Fashion

Filmfare on Sunday also listed out the nominations for the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020. Have a look:

65th Filmfare Award 2020 Nominations

Best Film nominees –

Chhichhore

Gully Boy

Mission Mangal

Uri: The Surgical Strike

War

Best Film (Critics) nominees –

Article 15 (Anubhav Sinha)

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (Vasan Bala)

Photograph (Ritesh Batra)

Sonchiriya (Abhishek Chaubey)

The Sky Is Pink (Shonali Bose)

Best Director nominees –

Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Jagan Shakti (Mission Mangal)

Nitesh Tiwari (Chhichhore)

Siddharth Anand (War)

Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) nominees –

Akshay Kumar (Kesari)

Ayushmann Khurrana (Bala)

Hrithik Roshan (Super 30)

Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)

Shahid Kapoor (Kabir Singh)

Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Best Actor In Leading Role (Female) nominees –

Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)

Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Good Newwz)

Priyanka Chopra (The Sky Is Pink)

Rani Mukerji (Mardaani 2)

Vidya Balan (Mission Mangal)

Critics’ Award For Best Actor (Male) nominees –

Akshaye Khanna (Section 375)

Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photograph)

Rajkummar Rao (Judgementall Hai Kya)

Critics’ Award For Best Actor (Female) nominees –

Bhumi Pednekar (Sonchiriya)

Bhumi Pednekar (Saandh Ki Aankh)

Kangana Ranaut (Judgementall Hai Kya)

Radhika Madan (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota)

Sanya Malhotra (Photograph)

Taapsee Pannu (Saandh Ki Aankh)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) nominees –

Diljit Dosanjh (Good Newwz)

Gulshan Devaiah (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota)

Manoj Pahwa (Article 15)

Ranvir Shorey (Sonchiriya)

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)

Vijay Varma (Gully Boy)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) nominees –

Amrita Singh (Badla)

Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy)

Kamini Kaushal (Kabir Singh)

Madhuri Dixit (Kalank)

Seema Pahwa (Bala)

Zaira Wasim (The Sky Is Pink)

Best Music Album nominees –

Bharat – Vishal-Shekhar

Gully Boy – Ankur Tewari and Zoya Akhtar

Kabir Singh – Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva

Kalank – Pritam

Kesari – Tanishk Bagchi, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Chirantan Bhatt, Jasbir Jassi, Gurmoh and Jasleen Royal

Best Lyrics nominees –

Amitabh Bhattacharya – Kalank Nahi Ishq (Kalank)

Divine and Ankur Tewari – Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy)

Irshad Kamil – Bekhayali (Kabir Singh)

Manoj Muntashir – Teri Mitti (Kesari)

Mithoon- Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage (Kabir Singh)

Tanishk Bagchi – Ve Maahi (Kesari)

Best Playback Singer (Male) nominees –

Arijit Singh – Kalank Nahi (Kalank)

Arijit Singh – Ve Maahi (Kesari)

Nakash Aziz- Slow Motion (Bharat)

B Praak – Teri Mitti (Kesari)

Sachet Tandon – Bekhayali (Kabir Singh)

Best Playback Singer (Female) nominees –

Neha Bhasin – Chashni (Bharat)

Parampara Thakur – Mere Sohneya (Kabir Singh)

Shilpa Rao – Ghungroo (War)

Shreya Ghoshal – Yeh Aaina (Kabir Singh)

Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade – Ghar More Pardesiya (Kalank)

Sona Mohapatra and Jyotica Tangri – Baby Gold (Saand Ki Aankh)

Best Dialogue nominees –

Article 15 – Anubhav Sinha And Gaurav Solanki

Bala- Niren Bhatt

Chichhore – Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra

Gully Boy – Vijay Maurya

Sonchiriya- Sudip Sharma

Super 30 – Sanjeev Dutta

Best Screenplay nominees –

Article 15 – Anubhav Sinha And Gaurav Solanki

Gully Boy – Reema Kagti And Zoya Akhtar

Mission Mangal – R Balki, Jagan Shakti, Nidhi Singh Dharma, Saket Kondiparthi

Saand Ki Aankh – Balwinder Singh Janjua

Section 375 – Manish Gupta And Ajay Bahl

Sonchiriya – Sudip Sharma

Best Original Story nominees –

Article 15 – Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki

Chhichhore – Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra

Gully Boy – Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota – Vasan Bala

Mission Mangal – Jagan Shakti

Sonchiriya – Abhishek Chaubey, Sudip Sharma