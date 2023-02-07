5 striking resemblances between Sanya from Chhatriwali and Manokamna from Janhit Mein Jaari

There are a lot of films and series in today’s time that has the same theme or the storyline, however, some films have worked well with audiences, and some haven’t. One of the recently released direct to digital film was ‘Chattriwali’ starring Rakul Preet Singh that promoted safe sex education and the benefits of using condoms. Another film with similar thought that worked well amongst the masses was Nushrat Bharuccha’s Janhit Mein Jaari that also promoted the advantages of using condom. Chattriwali and Janhit Mein Jaari bear significant resemblance to one another, and the leading ladies have left no stone unturned to promote the benefits of sex education.

Let’s look at 5 uncanny resemblances from both the movies:

1. Sanya and Manokamna from Chattriwali and Janhit Mein Jaari respectively were hesitant to accept employment at a condom firm.

The only difference is that Sanya [Rakul Preet Singh] is asked to work as a quality control head and Manokamna [Nushrratt Bharucha] is offered a job of a salesperson. After a little contemplation, and finances, both are ready to do their respective jobs.

2. Chattriwali and Janhit Mein Jaari promote the benefits of condoms and share the word “Chhatri” in common.

Manokamna [Nushrratt Bharucha] works for a company called “Little Umbrella,” and Chhatriwali’s Sanya [Rakul Preet Singh] poses as an employee of a factory that produces umbrellas. [While that’s not where she works].

3. Sanya & Manokamna are on a mission to spread awareness about safe sex.

Both films fiercely feature independent, brave, and intelligent women who don’t mind working in condom factories and espouse the significance of using condoms to safeguard women’s reproductive health, and prevent unnecessary miscarriages, abortions and maternal fatalities.

4. Sanya and Manokmna are from a middle-class family who love normal men.

Both Sanya & Manokamna find love with simplicity of men. At first, they don’t support their cause but later realise the importance of such a topic and go all out to support their wives.

5. Chattriwali and Janhit Mein Jaari raise awareness about safe sex while not being preachy.

Both films attempt to normalise these conversations and encourage more safe spaces for peers, colleagues, families, partners, and the education system to discuss sex, the history, geography and the biology of it. They also highlight the importance of safe sex, without being too preachy. The film sets the tone and delivers the message with humour and sensitivity while ensuring that the narrative is entertaining and family friendly.

