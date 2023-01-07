5 reasons why Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses from her generation

Ever since her debut with Kedarnath in 2018, Sara Ali Khan has carved a special niche in the minds of the audiences. The actress who currently is on the top of the game has always been immensely loved for her quirky social media game and memorable performances in films like Kedarnath, Simmba, and Atrangi Re. From the younger generation of actresses, Sara has significantly left other actresses from her generation far behind and is the most promising actress currently from the lot.

Here are 5 reasons showcasing why Sara is the best actress of her generation:

1. Humongous social media following

With a massive fanbase of over 40 million followers, Sara is the most loved and followed celebrity of her generation. Her feed is a mix of quirky knock-knock jokes, shayaris, and steaming hot photos, which have instantly made a click with the audiences and her fans.

2. Self-aware and witty like none other

Be it donning a simple Kurti for outings and meetings, saving Rs 6K for a hotel room in Kedarnath, and settling for a room without a heater is what make Sara the most relatable actress out there. Sara has also time and again opened up on her battle with PCOS and created awareness amongst young girls on how to deal with it. The actress has been hailed many times in the past for her self-awareness, wittiness, and always keeping it real, which translates well on screen as well.

Also Read After delivering hits in 2022, Kartik Aaryan is expected to revive Bollywood and box office in 2023

3. Fitness transformation

Her weight loss journey was no cakewalk as she battled PCOS, which is a hormonal disorder, that leads to excessive weight loss, hair growth, and hormone imbalance. Her journey of fat to fit is an inspiration to many who look up to her for a healthier self.

5. Memorable performances

With films like Kedarnath, Simmba, and Atrangi Re, Sara has showcased her acting prowess which translates beautifully on screen with her effortless charm and beauty. From Mukky in Kedarnath to Rinku in Atrangi Re, every character of Sara has been immensely loved and adored.

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to Ridhi Dogra and Ram Charan: A look at the top 5 actor on IMDb list

5. Line-up

Speaking about upcoming projects, Sara has a line-up of films as exciting as it can get. With all varied characters across different genres, Sara will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s next rom-com thriller Gaslight, Usha Mehta’s biopic – ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan, action drama of Mission Eagle, and Anurag Basu’s Metro… inn dino. It’s only Sara who boasts of such an envious line-up currently, leaving her contemporaries far behind. Ticking off all genres, one by one, Sara is undoubtedly all geared up and set for an illustrious year ahead.