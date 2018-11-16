5 reasons why Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan bombed at box-office

The film which was expected to earn over Rs 300 crore, is currently struggling to breach the Rs 150 crore mark.

For how long can a man be perfect? George Fisher had described perfection as a moving target and just when the film industry thought that Aamir Khan had attained it, Thugs of Hindostan happened. The Vijay Krishna Acharya-directorial is having a horrific time the box-office and has been reduced from 5000 screens in week 1 to just 1500-1600 screens in week 2. On its second Thursday, the film managed to rake in just Rs 1.5 crore and even a look at these figures would haunt Yash Raj films and the distributors.

The film had almost everything in its favour – a stellar star cast, Diwali release with an extended weekend, mega release on over 7000 screens worldwide and absolutely no box-office competition for about three weeks. Thugs could have become a cult with two of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema coming together for the first time, instead, it ended up being a lesson on bad filmmaking.

The best thing one could probably say about the Yash Raj venture is: “It wasn’t that bad” – and, that’s exactly what’s wrong with it!

The film which was expected to earn over Rs 300 crore is currently struggling to breach the Rs 150-crore mark. As the production house, actors and director try to figure out where they missed the trick, we look at five reasons why Thugs of Hindostan bombed at the box-office.

WATCH | Thugs of Hindostan trailer

Here are 5 reasons why Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan flopped –

1. Enormous expectations

The large-scale film was promoted as the first collaboration of two big stars – Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. The fact that Aamir had not given a flop in the last decade made Thugs of Hindostan another potential box-office success. And, the addition of Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh only added to the expectations. The film promised to be high on action sequences and many trade analysts expected it to be a winner in what has been a highly successful year for Hindi cinema.

Unfortunately, the fans were up for a Diwali shock. But, is Thugs of Hindostan actually as bad as it has been portrayed on social media? Probably not!

#ThugsOfHindostan decline in biz…

Fri [vis-à-vis Thu]: 44.33%

Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 19.47%

Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 24.18%

Mon [vis-à-vis Sun]: 68.12%

Tue [vis-à-vis Mon]: 20.91%

Wed [vis-à-vis Tue]: 19.54%

Thu [vis-à-vis Wed]: 25.71%

Hindi version. India biz. #TOH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2018

Shah Rukh addressed the problem when he said that people have been little too harsh and it is heartbreaking. “I think Stree was fabulous and we need to make 20,000 films like that. But I also think that Thugs of Hindostan is fantastic. Sometimes we do go wrong, but Aamir has never done a film in which he hasn’t put in his best,” Shah Rukh said, while praising Aamir for attempting an action-adventure film like Thugs of Hindostan.

2. Uniting big stars

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are two big brands that have ruled the Indian cinema for a considerable time and are capable enough of driving films single-handedly. Aamir’s work in the last decade has seen him take centrestage. Even though his last – Dangal – was a story of two female wrestlers, it was Aamir who got the most whistles in theatres. In a film like ‘3 Idiots’ that had some fine actors like Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Sharman Joshi and Madhavan, Aamir owned every frame and was clearly the lead.

Amitabh, on the other hand, continues to be the lead even at the age of 76 and has given some of his career-best performances in the last five years with Pink, 102 Not Out and Piku.

In Thugs of Hindostan, the screen-time was divided between the two stars – not allowing them to establish their characters and let them flourish. The general view is that Aamir is probably the only good thing in this film. The makers would have saved themselves from a lot of embarrassment if he had more to do.

READ | Thugs of Hindostan review

3. Big budget

Thugs of Hindostan was made with a budget of over Rs 250 crore, according to Forbes. This is thrice the initial budget set for the film. Even as the movie released at over 7,000 screens globally, a miraculous performance was needed to generate profit.

Unfortunately for Yash Raj Films and Vijay Krishna Acharya, the word of mouth is the kingmaker in the times of ‘Netflix and chill’. The movie lovers prefer to stay home and watch content on streaming platforms than spend on a half-baked script with non-impressive performances.

Meeting the expectations, Thugs of Hindostan had a record-opening, earning over Rs 50 crore on day 1 but the word of mouth soon spread and the collections slipped to Rs 1.5 crore by day 8.

4. Poor script and unfamiliar genre

What’s common between all the Aamir Khan hits of the last decade? All of them had tight and eccentric scripts. The viewers were served with a mix of new topics, powerful dialogues and real-life situation with a pinch of ‘masala’. And, this is where Acharya missed the trick.

The director was so busy creating a quaint Indian setting that he totally ignored the script.

#ThugsofHindostan – Complete waste of Money, Talent & Resources, Aamir Khan weakest film this decade. Shoddy Screenplay, Mundane action sequences ,extremely lousy direction & a bygone story defines thugs of Hindostan. Not even massy enough. Rating- ???? — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 8, 2018

Also, fantasy is not a genre that Indian audience enjoys a lot – ask Herman Baweja (Love Story 2050) – unless done right. The makers could have added more realism to the film and shot somewhere more relatable because, Malta looks nowhere close to an ancient Indian city.

5. Weak direction

It comes as a surprise that Yash Raj – a production house that has been long enough in the business to understand the smallest traits – trusted Vijay Krishna Acharya with such a high-budget film. The director’s CV had only two films on it: Tashan and Dhoom 3. While Tashan was a disaster anyway, Dhoom 3 also failed to convince the audience despite earning nearly Rs 300 crore at the box-office.

Ahead of Thugs’ release, Aamir had written a heartfelt note claiming that Acharya brings the best out of him as an actor. But, the fact is Aamir’s performances in Acharya’s films have been his weakest of the decade.

With Thugs of Hindostan, Acharya had a chance to deliver a historical epic but he settled for a lousy revenge drama with a lot of inspiration from Pirates of The Caribbean and Bahubali.

Ahead of Thugs’ release, Aamir had written a heartfelt note claiming that Acharya brings the best out of him as an actor. But, the fact is Aamir’s performances in Acharya’s films have been his weakest of the decade.

With Thugs of Hindostan, Acharya had a chance to deliver a historical epic but he settled for a lousy revenge drama with a lot of inspiration from Pirates of The Caribbean and Bahubali.