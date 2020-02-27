46 million people watched Namaste Trump event on 180 TV channels: BARC data

By: |
Published: February 27, 2020 9:41:32 PM

The BARC estimated that 46 million people watched the event on 180 television channels across the country.

donald trmp, president donald trumpUS President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were given a rousing welcome in presence of more than 1,00,000 people at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.

Forty-six million people watched the ‘Namaste Trump’ event on 180 TV channels across India on Monday, according to data provided to the government by premier television rating agency BARC.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were given a rousing welcome in presence of more than 1,00,000 people at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.

Related News

The event was shown live by over 180 TV channels.

According to data by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), the mega event at the world’s largest cricket stadium had a total of 11.69 billion viewing minutes across India.

The BARC estimated that 46 million people watched the event on 180 television channels across the country.

In his address at the event, Trump said: “Melania and my family will always remember this remarkable hospitality. We will remember it forever.”

Trump’s daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and several top officials of the US administration were also part of the US delegation.

The US president arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday where he and Melania were given a grand reception. From Ahmedabad, he and his delegation travelled to Agra where they visited the Taj Mahal.

Trump arrived in the national capital on Monday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump held comprehensive talks on Tuesday during which they decided to elevate the ties to Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, reflecting growing congruence of interests in strategic areas.

The US president and his delegation left India on Tuesday evening.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. 46 million people watched Namaste Trump event on 180 TV channels BARC data
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rajinikanth’s episode of ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls’ to air on this date
2Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: ‘Mangal’ not so ‘Shubh’ for Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer at ticket window
3Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box office: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer’s collections dip after weekend bonanza