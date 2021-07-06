’41 years ago’, Udit Narayan shares throwback pic of his debut song recording

Born on December 1, 1955, Udit Narayan began his career in 1980 (Photo: Udit Narayan/ Instagram)

Popular playback singer of all time, Udit Narayan has completed 41 years in the industry on Monday. Marking the occasion, the singer shared a nostalgic post about his journey in the Indian film industry. Udit Narayan, the biggest singing sensation, took to Instagram to celebrate the special day with fans. He also thanked listeners who supported his music and helped him fulfil his dream of becoming a playback singer all this time. In the post, Narayan wrote (sharing a picture of him), “41 years ago, my first ever playback venture in the Indian Film & Music industry for the film ‘Unees Bees. The song was composed by Rajesh Roshan ji. I was fortunate to have this opportunity of singing my debut song with my idol Shri Mohammad Rafi Saab, he wrote. Thanks to everyone who gave me the opportunity to work with them. The young boy from Mithilanchal fulfilled his ambition of becoming a playback singer in the industry. Thank you fans and well wishers for recognising 5th July as Udit Narayan Day, the singer concluded as he finished the caption.

Born on December 1, 1955, Udit Narayan began his career in 1980. The singer bagged many awards for his singing such as Padma Bhusan, Padma Shri among others. The singer rose to fame after eight years when he sang for the Aamir Khan-starrer musical romance Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. After that he went on giving successful numbers one after the another with songs such as “Papa Kehte Hain”, “Akele Hain” , “Ae Mere Humsafar”, composed by Anand-Milind. Some of the most favorite and all time favorite songs sung by him are: ‘Dhak Dhak’, “TU Cheez Badi Han Mast’, ‘Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko To Pyar Sajna’, ‘Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein’, among other hits.

Udit Narayan’s songs have also been featured not only in Bollywood but Nepali, Telugu and Kannada language movies as well. The singer has won three National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. As many as 21 of his hit tracks have been featured in BBC’s “Top 40 Bollywood Soundtracks of all time”. He is the only singer in the history to have won Filmfare Awards for over three decades back to back (1980s, 1990s and 2000s)

Narayan has also performed in many stage shows in India as well as abroad and won many awards for the same. Some of them include Screen Videocon Award, MTV Best Video Award and Pride of India Gold Award amongst others. Narayan, along with Madhushree, also sang for the English independent film When Harry Tries to Marry in 2010.