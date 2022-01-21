36 Farmhouse to Detective Boomrah: Films and Web Series released today

Last week was an exhilarating experience for cinema buffs, thanks to an ensemble of most anticipated OTT releases.

Even as the movie watching experience has changed drastically over the past two years, the craze of filmi Fridays refuses to die down. Be it theatres or OTTs, Friday continues to be the day when new chapters of success and failures are scripted on the silver screen. Last week was an exhilarating experience for cinema buffs, thanks to an ensemble of most anticipated OTT releases. From Allu Arjun-starrrer Pushpa to Shefali Shah’s Human and spine chilling horror The House to the roller coaster of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, the weekend that went by was definitely a binge-worthy one. And what’s even better is that adding to the list this Friday are the following films, shows and new seasons that have already triggered the curiosity factor with their interesting trailers.

36 Farmhouse

The digital debut of Bollywood’s real showman, Subhash Ghai, 36 Farmhouse is one of the most anticipated OTT releases of the year. Starring the likes of critically-acclaimed actors Vijay Raaz and Sanjay Mishra, along with popular faces like Flora Saini, Amol Parashar and Barkha Singh, the story is about a piece of prestigious property divided among three siblings as per the will of their mother, Lady Padmini Raj Singh. What follows is a roller coaster ride of fun and drama. The film releases on Zee 5 on January 21.

Detective Boomrah

The makers of Chaipatti, Saints Art, are back with an all-new web series, Detective Boomrah, based on a fictional yet iconic detective character that is already a sensation in the audible format. The first case that Detective Boomrah will be seen solving on screen is that of a Missing Man, who appeared mysteriously in a locked room of a heritage hotel and then jumped from its terrace to be found nowhere. Actor-director Sudhanshu Rai plays the fearless detective, accompanied by Raghav Jhingran as his partner Sam. The other cast includes Shobhit Sujay, Abhishek Sonpaliya, Akhlaq Ahmad Azad, Manisha Sharma, Priyanka Sarkar and Garima Rai. The series premieres this Friday on YouTube channel Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai and will be followed by an OTT release.

Unpaused: Naya Safar

Also releasing this Friday is the second edition of the anthology – Unpaused – on Amazon Prime. The new edition – Unpaused: Naya Safar – comprises five different short films showing the experiences of different people during the pandemic and the lockdowns. It focuses on the challenges posed by the pandemic, further touching upon how those obstacle could be overcome. The series stars Saqib Saleem, Neena Kulkarni, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Priyanshu Painyuli, among others.

Ozark Season 4

The fourth season of much awaited Netflix series Ozark is the next to be released this Friday. Part 1 of the new season has been released, which comprises 7 new episodes. It would be an amazing experience to see how the new season unfolds, considering the last season left the thriller drama audience with a lot of unanswered questions. No one gets out clean – the tagline of the trailer has triggered further speculation about the plot. The series stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner. The series starts streaming on January 21.

As We See It

This Amazon Prime series, set for a Friday release, is the story of some roommates who are on the autism spectrum. The series consists of eight episodes and shows the journey of the young ones struggle in their efforts to develop friendship, make a career and romance. An wholesome entertainer, all episodes of the coming-of-age drama series start streaming on January 21. The cast of the series includes Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, Sosie Bacon, Chris Pang, and Sue Ann Pien, among others.