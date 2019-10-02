31 years of Mahabharat on Doordarshan: Know interesting facts about one of most popular TV shows ever

DD’s Mahabharat broke all TRP records in India, it also become superhit in the UK and other countries.

Based on the Hindu Epic Mahabharat written by Ved Vyas, the Ravi Chopra directed TV serial Mahabharat is one of the most famous shows on Indian television history. Produced by BR Chopra, Mahabharat’s first episode was aired on Doordarshan exactly 31 years ago, on 2nd October 1988. It had 94 episode and the final installment of the series was aired on 24th June 1990. Rated 8.9/10 on IMDB, Mahabharat is considered as gold-standard in terms of popularity for TV series. It left maximum impact on a generation that got addicted to watching it religiously on Sunday morning prime-time. During the broadcasting of Mahabharat, and earlier Ramayan, streets across the country used to get empty and people would leave or stop their work to watch the episode. In the days of OTT platforms, this kind of massive popularity can only be imagined. While it broke all TRP records in India, it also became superhit in the UK and other countries. According to the Guardian report, Mahabharat TV series attracted attracted up to 5 million viewers in a Saturday afternoon on BBC2.

Here are some interesting facts about Mahabharat TV series: