2point0 from tomorrow: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer film beats Baahubali 2 before its release, creates this new record

By: | Published: November 28, 2018 7:57 PM

2.0 is the sequel to 2010 movie Enthiran having superstar Rajinikanth played double role of both the main lead, Dr Vaseegaran, and the anti-hero Robot Chitti.

2.0, 2point0, Rajini, rajinikanth, akshay kumar, enthiran, shankar, 2.0 review, 2.0 box office, 2.0 records, baahubali. In 2.0, Rajini’s character will reboot robot Chitti to fight Akshay Kumar who plays the antagonist.

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 is all set to hit screens on Thursday, November 29. Even before its release, the movie has created a lot of buzz and hype. The film will be showcased on 10,600 screens worldwide, a new record for an Indian film. Film trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel tweeted a latest poster of the movie and wrote: ” #2point0 Worldwide Screen count is RECORD BREAKING 10600 screens .”

Talking to Financial Express Online, Sumit Kadel said that the earlier record for maximum number of screens worldwide was with Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which released on 9500 screens worldwide. “2.0 surpassed that figure,” he said.

Speaking about his expectations from the film in terms of its business, Kadel said, “2.0 advance booking is very poor in Hindi territories, and extremely good in South India. I am expecting the film to collect Rs 75-80 crore nett pan India on its opening day.

Earlier, Kadel in a tweet talked about imbalance in adavance bookings for 2.0 in North and South India. While tickets for the movie are in high demand in the southern states, it is not the same in North. Kadel expected 2.0’s Tamil and Telugu versions to rake up Rs 45-50 crore on the opening day.

2.0 is the sequel to 2010 movie Enthiran having superstar Rajinikanth played double role of both the main lead, Dr Vaseegaran, and the anti-hero Robot Chitti. In 2.0, Rajini’s character will reboot robot Chitti to fight Akshay Kumar who plays the antagonist. Kumar will be seen as an ornithologist who will wreck havoc on humans using his dark technology.

