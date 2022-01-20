25 new K-dramas lined up on Netflix for 2022; Money Heist adaptation, Thirty-Nine among others on the list

Netflix’s Korean streamer said the global viewing hours of our Korean shows grew six-fold last year, compared to 2019.

Netflix: Following the astounding success of K-dramas such as Hellbound, Squid Game, and Vincenzo, Netflix’s Korean arm has announced that they will soon be launching over 25 or more Korean shows in 2022—the largest number to date.

Korean shows dominated global popular culture in 2021 with Squid Game alone becoming Netflix’s biggest series ever, most viewed in 94 countries. 95 per cent of Squid Game’s viewership came from outside Korea alone. It led viewers to dig in more K-content on Netflix.

Netflix’s Korean streamer said the global viewing hours of our Korean shows grew six-fold last year, compared to 2019. “Credit for this growing global interest goes to the talented Korean creators we have been working with for the past few years. From 2016 to 2021, we launched more than 130 Korean titles. As a result, Netflix has become a compelling destination for fans of Korean content, who know that this is the home of diverse and high-quality Korean storytelling.

“As this fanbase increasingly includes viewers from all over the world, we are excited to continue collaborating with Korean storytellers to bring the K-wave to new heights,” Don Kang, VP, Content (Korea), shared in the release, quoted PTI.

All of Us Are Dead, Money Heist: Korea Joint Economic Area, and the action-packed thrills of Seoul Vibe, are some of the series viewers can look forward to on Netflix. These will have some of the famous Korean actors in new drama settings. Forecasting Love and Weather will feature What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim star Park Min-young, Song Kang and You Are My Spring actor Yoon Bak. The romantic drama revolves around the life of people working at the Korea Meteorological Administration.