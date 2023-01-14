23 years of Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai: A look at the film that gave us Hrithik Roshan

It’s been 23 years since Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai. Honestly, no one has ever witnessed a debut like this in the industry, and nor has anybody seen a new entrant turn into a star overnight. Not only that, Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai has been added to the Guinness Book of World Records 2002 edition for winning the most awards for a movie. The film won a total of 92 awards. No debutant has seen such a response and magic post their debut.

While he may be the God of all good looks, it isn’t the only thing to his credit. He is a great dancer, a supremely talented actor, and has a knack to choose great scripts.

Hrithik has appeared in blockbuster films such as Koi Mil Gaya, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, WAR, Krrish, and many more. From delivering and nailing the period genre with Jodha Akbar to perfecting the action genre with superhits like Bang Bang, Dhoom 2, and others, Hrithik Roshan has managed to create a space in the hearts of his fans.

Hrithik Roshan most recently mastered the role of Vedha in Vikram Vedha to perfection. His portrayal of Vedha was unique and powerful, for which he received immense appreciation across the nation.

Currently, the actor is preparing for Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. This is India’s first airborne action movie, and it is one of his most anticipated ventures.

All in all, we are so thankful that we are blessed with Hrithik Roshan in our lives, spreading happiness with his work.