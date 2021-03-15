  • MORE MARKET STATS

2021 Grammy Awards: Lilly Singh wears ‘I stand with farmers’ mask at the red carpet

By: |
March 15, 2021 11:55 AM

Indo-Canadian YouTube star and late-night talk show host Lilly Singh sported a "I stand with farmers" mask at the red carpet of 2021 Grammy Awards to reiterate her support to the ongoing farmers agitation in India.

lilly singh"Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is tired," Singh had written. (Photo source: Lilly Singh@Instagram)

Indo-Canadian YouTube star and late-night talk show host Lilly Singh sported a “I stand with farmers” mask at the red carpet of 2021 Grammy Awards to reiterate her support to the ongoing farmers agitation in India.

The 32-year-old social media personality took to Twitter and posted a picture of herself from the 63rd edition of the Grammy Awards. Singh wrote that since there’s intense media spotlight on the red carpet, this was the perfect opportunity to show her solidarity with farmers.

Related News

“I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it. #IStandWithFarmers #GRAMMYs,” she captioned the photograph.

Singh had previously thanked pop star Rihanna for supporting Indian farmers who have been protesting for over three months against the three contentious agri laws.

Rihanna’s tweet in February had triggered a wave of support for the protesting farmers by a number of global personalities, activists and politicians.

“Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is tired,” Singh had written.

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, Hollywood veteran actor Susan Sarandon, Meena Harris, an American lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, actor Amanda Cerni, singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus and former adult star Mia Khalifa have also supported the protesting farmers.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur for over three months, demanding the repeal of farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. 2021 Grammy Awards Lilly Singh wears ‘I stand with farmers’ mask at the red carpet
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Alia Bhatt gifts us regal ‘Sita’ look on her birthday celebrations, check out SS Rajamouli’s RRR poster now!
2Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt! Gangubai Kathiawadi to RRR, 5 films every movie buff is waiting for
3Happy Birthday Aamir Khan! Inside Mr Perfectionist’s world of super-nostalgic family pics!