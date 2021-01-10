2020 done, Sonu Sood has new mission! Migrants’ messiah will now deliver smartphones to poor students!

The actor is expected to reveal his actual plans in the coming days as he appended his message with a "Coming Soon" template.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who won millions of hearts by helping out several stranded people during the Coronavirus lockdown is soon going to start a new philanthropic project aimed at providing online education to students. Sood took to twitter to announce his new initiative by sharing a message that no poor student of the country will have to sacrifice their online classes due to the lack of accessibility. Though it remains unclear what Sood is actually planning to accomplish through this initiative but if tweets put out by the actor are any indication then the actor will try to bridge the digital divide faced by economically poor students which poses major challenges in getting online education. The actor is expected to reveal his actual plans in the coming days as he appended his message with a “Coming Soon” template.

नाम सोनू … और ऑनलाइन क्लास के लिए फ़ोन नहीं ?

बहुत नाइंसाफ़ी है भाई ।

कल पहुँच जाएगा। https://t.co/B2UFAblgpB — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 10, 2021

Few minutes after putting out his first tweet, Sood made another tweet from his account promising to send a smartphone to a student within 24 hours. Sood in a theatrical manner wrote that it is a matter of grave injustice to the student that he does not have a smartphone to attend his online classes. He also promises to deliver the smartphone to the student by the next day. Sood had also shared the tweet put out by the student named Sonu who had requested the actor to arrange a smartphone for his online classes.

Sood’s philanthropic actions had come to limelight when he had arranged the transport facilities for thousands of migrant labourers stuck in different parts of the country during the strictest phase of Coronavirus lockdown. Sood, in active collaboration with the government authorities had arranged the travel of the migrant labourers from the cities to their hometown. Soon after, the extent of his philanthropic activities expanded to other spheres as he arranged the travel of many Indians stranded in different parts of the world by special flights. He even tried to help the migrant labourers in finding employment in their hometowns.