20 years of Lagaan: Cast and crew of Aamir Khan starrer to reunite for a Netflix special episode

Lagaan released on June 15, 2001

Aamir Khan’s Oscar-nominated film Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India completed 20 years of its theatrical release today and Netflix that is streaming the movie is bringing together the cast and crew of the period sports drama for a reunion. The reunion special titled “Chale Chalo Lagaan – Once Upon an Impossible Dream “will stream on OTT India’s YouTube platform.

Lagaan, directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and Aamir Khan playing the lead role was nominated in the Best Foreign Language category at the 74th Academy Awards and received widespread critical and commercial success.

Aamir Khan said the Lagaan team “broke backs” while making. He further said that the making of the film was a memory he will cherish forever and is looking forward to reconnecting with the Lagaan gang. Aamir Khan also shared how the earning Bhuvan, his character in the film was wearing belonged to his wife and Assistant Director of the film, Kiran Rao. Aamir’s “Laal Singh Chadha” was scheduled for Christmas 2020 release that git delayed indefinitely like other films due to the Covid pandemic induced lockdown.

Director Ashutosh Gowariker on the occasion of reuniting the cast and crew of Lagaan said that it is overwhelming for him and Netflix bringing everyone together again is a proud moment for him. He said that it is “unimaginable” for him to know then that his movie will be appreciated and linger in the audience’s mind 20 years down the line.

The film also starred Rachel Shelley, Gracy Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raj Zutshi, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Vivek, Pradeep Rawat, Daya Shankar Pandey, Akhilendra Mishra, Shrivallabh Vyas, Aditya Lakhia, Javed Khan, AK Hangal, Yashpal Sharma, Amin Hajee, Amin Gazi among others.

June 15, 2001, also saw the release of another period drama, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha starring Sunny Deol, Amisha Patel, Amrish Puri among others, and was also a box office hit.