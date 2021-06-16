20 years of Lagaan; Aamir Khan revisits filming days, says movie made them pay ‘Lagaan in full’

20 years of Lagaan

As India’s third Oscar-nominated feature film, Lagaan completed 20 years, actor and producer Aamir Khan took to the Instagram account of his production house to revisit the experience of making the film.

In a video posted from the social media handle, Aamir dressed in a military uniform and he also thanked director Ashutosh Gowariker for giving him the opportunity to be part of the pre-colonial drama that amalgamated cinema and cricket for the first time. He also thanked the entire cast and crew, the entire exhibitor sector for their support. The actor extended his gratitude to the seniors of the film industry for standing behind the project and for showering praise on it.

Reminiscing the experience of filming ‘Lagaan’, he shared that it was a difficult film to make and the crew had to face lot of hardships but left the team with unforgettable memories, happiness and relationships. “We paid our Lagaan full,” said the actor. Aamir Khan’s “Laal Singh Chaddha” that was scheduled to release last yer in Christmas has been stalled indefinitely due to the Covid induced lockdown.

Netflix is bringing together the cast and crew of Lagaan for a reunion special episode where the cast will go down the memory lane and relive the memories, share their experience of filming the movie. The episode titled “Chale Chalo Lagaan – Once Upon an Impossible Dream” will stream on Netflix India’ YouTube platform.

Lagaan was nominated in the Best Foreign Language category at the 74th Academy Awards. It was released along with Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel starrer “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha”. Both the movies received widespread critical and commercial acclaim. Director Ashutosh Gowariker said it was his “ultimate dream” to make something as memorable as Lagaan that still lingers in the audience’s mind. He shared the feeling of a movie being remembered for 20 years as “unimaginable”.

Actress Gracy Singh also took to Instagram to share about her debut movie that started her journey in cinema. Sharing a picture with Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker, she said that she said that she cherished every bit of standing infront of the camera and shooting the film.

The film also starred Suhasini Mulay, Rachel Shelley, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Paul Blackthrone, Raghubir Yadav among others.