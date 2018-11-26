2.0 trailer, teaser, songs, promo: All videos you can watch ahead of mega release

While Rajinikanth is back as Chitti, a robot, and its designer Vaseegaran, Akshay Kumar plays a mysterious winged monster. (Source: Twitter)

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is set to hit the theatres this Friday and there is a strong buzz around the film. The most awaited movie of the year, 2.0 is the sequel to Shankar’s hit Enthiraan. The budget of the film is reported to be over Rs 500 crore which makes 2.0 the most expensive Indian film ever. The reason behind such a high cost is the technology used in the film.

At the trailer launch of 2.0, Shankar had revealed that he realised that the film’s budget had to be increased as the VFX needed a bigger company’s help than the one that they had initially decided on.

“Lyca Productions, the production house, knows the exact amount. I narrated the entire story before we went on floors and they sort of knew how much money would be required to complete the film. They agreed to fund the project, knowing how much it would cost them. Beyond our calculations, we had some unexpected expenses for the VFX,” the director had said.

The teaser and trailer of the film gave the first look of what the movie will be about –

In the first instalment, Rajinikanth played a double role but for the second part, Shankar has roped in Akshay Kumar to play the villain. In a recent press conference, Shankar revealed that Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger was the first choice for the role and even the actor’s dates were locked but collaboration couldn’t be finalised because of contractual issues.

Akshay has worked hard for the film and has even experimented with his looks.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While Rajinikanth is back as Chitti, a robot, and its designer Vaseegaran, Akshay Kumar plays a mysterious winged monster who terrorises people, forcing Vaseegaran to reassemble and upgrade Chitti. This is why the movie has been titled 2.0.

The makers had a surprise for the fans as they dropped the first song of the movie – ‘Endhira Logathu Sundariye’ – without making any prior announcements. One more song were released later.

The film also features Adil Hussain, Sudhanshu Pandey and Amy Jackson in key roles. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.