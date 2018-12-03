2.0 to be a flop? Know why critics are not too bullish about Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer

2.0 hit the screens on Thursday, November 29 and is Akshay Kumar’s debut in the South Indian film industry.

With the ongoing hubbub around 2.0, critics say this Rajinikanth, Akshay starrer could be a huge flop in the South with the lifetime collection ending below Rs 180 crore. Made at a budget of Rs 550 crores, the Shankar Shanmugam directorial has not done too well in South India. Speaking to Financial Express Online, film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said that in its first weekend in the South, 2.0 fetched Rs 114.50 crore at the Box Office, much lesser than Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which earned Rs 84 crore down South on the first day itself. However, in rest of the country, the film has earned a handsome amount of praises for itself. Yet, according to Kadel, 2.0 Hindi version is expected to fetch only 170-180 crore (nett) and the pan-India figure is predicted to be maximum 330 crores (nett). The overseas collections of the film in four days have been Rs 350 crore (gross).

Comparing 2.0 with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Kadel said that it is impossible to compare the two. The latter earned an all India collection of over Rs 1000 crore (nett), which will not be the case with 2.0. Given the budget of the film, Kadel said 2.0 should have at least collected Rs 700-800 crore (nett) pan India to be called as ‘hit’. In his opinion, it is not possible for 2.0 to be a ‘hit’ in India.

Speaking to Financial Express Online, Kadel said, “2.0 has performed very poorly down South, it has collected Rs 114.50 crore on the first weekend in South (4 days), where Baahubali-2 collected Rs 84 crore (nett) down South on the first day itself. the collection would end below Rs 180 crore in south India & will be a huge flop out there. In Hindi, it will probably fetch Rs 170-180 crore (nett). All India net collection will be maximum Rs 320-330 crore (nett), whereas Baahubali-2’s all India collection was in excess of Rs 1000 crore (nett) so there is no comparison between the two. 2.0’s budget is Rs 550 crore, providing the huge budget film should have collected Rs 700-800 crore (nett) all India to be declared a hit, which is not possible in any case.”

The film is a sequel to Enthiran: The Robot (Robot in Hindi) and features Akshay Kumar as a villain opposite Rajinikanth.