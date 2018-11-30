2.0: Thalaiva fans dance video goes massively viral – film paused in theatre to let audience fans celebrate Rajinikanth’s entry

Rajinikant and Akshay Kumar starrer ‘2.0’ hit theatres to a resounding opening this Thursday.

Rajinikant and Akshay Kumar starrer ‘2.0’ hit theatres to a resounding opening this Thursday. Fans had waited with anticipation for the 3D sci-fi film and given the star power behind it, it comes as no surprise that it grossed the second highest opening of ever. As per trade analysts, Shankar’s magnum opus 2.0 minted Rs 40 crore or Day 1, the second highest opening day collection of any film, and behind only Thugs Of Hindostan which made around Rs 50 crore on the day of release.

The movie has innumerable instances for the audiences to cheer and leave diehard Rajini fans to go all after the movie. The superstar spells an unparalleled influence as a performer and an actor. And theatres recognise them too.

Read | 2.0 review: Rajinikanth saves humanity from Avian attack in Shankar’s grand movie

Given the euphoria among fans, the screening of the film in Mumbai was paused for three minutes to accommodate the fans’ dancing and cheering to superstar Rajinikant’s entry scene in the movie. As per tweets by an audience member present at the screening of the movie, the audience could be seen welcoming their beloved superstar on the silver screen as they cheer and applaud him.

The pause lasted for about three minutes, and it was a party bash for his fans.

Three ways how fans ‘welcomed’ Rajinikant’s 2.0

2.0 has seen all that is typical to Rajinikanth’s movies – fans burst crackers, poured milk on the actor’s cut-outs while several others lighted camphor on their palms as a mark of their reverence.

Rajinikanth fans took out a rath yatra where a cardboard of the megastar was carried in a small carriage at IMAX Wadala, news agency PTI reported. People were seen entering the carriage and bowing down in front of their idol while a lot of them wearing T-shirts with Rajinikanth’s picture imprinted on them.

Before the 6 AM show, fans performed ‘abhishek’ on a 69-feet-long cut-out of Rajinikant. This ritual gets repeated with every new release of the superstar.

A publicist of the movie told news agency PTI that the film –dubbed in Hindi and Telugu — has been released in over 10,000 screens worldwide. It revolves around Rajinikanth’s dual avatars as scientist Vaseegaran and the reloaded robot ‘Chitti’ as they battle ‘villain’ Akshay Kumar. Amy Jackson also plays a key role in the movie as a robot.

The movie is reportedly made at an astronomical cost of Rs 550 crore with world class VFX and 3D.