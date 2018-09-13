2.0 teaser released: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar fans get Ganesh Chaturthi treat

2.0 trailer starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar has been released. (Source: YouTube)

The much-awaited teaser of Rajinikanth’s 2.0 has finally been released and its a Ganesh Chaturthi treat for the actors’ fans. The sequel of 2010 blockbuster Enthiran also stars Akshay Kumar in a negative role and promises so much to the fans. The teaser starts with a shot of murder of crows descending upon the city and in a few moments, the place is taken over by flying cell phones. As people are yet to understand what happened, Rajinikanth’s Dr Vaseegaran suggests that they take out Chitti the Robot and make him their weapon in the battle against Akshay Kumar’s menacing Crow Man.

The teaser was shared by Akshay Kumar on his Twitter account. “On the auspicious occasion of #GaneshChaturthi, doing Shree Ganesh of India’s Grandest Film: #2Point0 ! Here’s a glimpse of the biggest rivalry, Good or Evil…Who decides?” he tweeted.

Here is 2.0 teaser –

In the 91 second teaser, Chitti – the Robot gets a fabulous introduction. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar plays a scientist named Dr Richard is the man behind the destruction. Later, Chitti and Dr Richard have a face-off. The teaser also features Amy Jackson, who is starred opposite Rajinikanth.

The teaser is mostly dominated by Rajinikanth and features Akshay Kumar only for a few minutes. Despite that, the Gold actor manages to leave a long-lasting impression.

2.0 is the culmination of two years of production aided by more than 3000 technicians from around the world. Shankar had revealed earlier that 2.0 was not the extended version of Enthiran (2010) and had stated that the upcoming film has “a new format, a unique premise and a new message.” He described the film as a “socio-fantasy, sci-fi actioner” of international quality.