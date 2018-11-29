2.0 review: Rajinikanth saves humanity from Avian attack in Shankar’s grand movie

2.0 has been released in 10,600 screens worldwide, a record number for any Indian film.

Cast: Superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson and Sudhanshu Pandey

Music: AR Rahman

Director: Shankar

Rating: 4/5 stars

“Aaj subah-subah itni bheed, Rajinikanth ki film release ho gayi kya,” asked the security guy looking perplexed by the unusual rush so early in the day. He was right, who else has the charisma to lure Noida audiences at 8.30 in the morning. Megastar Rajinikanth’s 2.0 has released today and is a spectacle like no other with an added power of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Director Shankar has taken his vision to a new, grander level in 2.0. The movie revolves around Shankar’s favorite topic of vigilante justice but with a spin. Akshay Kumar plays an ornithologist seeking justice for Avians.

In the movie tiny, little, cute birds are endangered because of an everyday object that humans love to flaunt – the mobile phones. Shankar weaves his grand imagination around this and the biggest mystery we know called ‘what if’. What if your phones are taken away from you, from your neighbour, from your colleague, and from a whole city? Shankar answer to this ‘what if’ is superstar Rajini. He is there to save the day as scientist Vasigaran and robot – Chitti. Shankar’s makes technology meets fantasy and supernatural in his mega project. His imagination needed some power-packed performances and technical help, he has got both in abundance in 2.0.

2.0 proves its worth as India’s costliest film with top notch visual effects, AR Rahman’s terrific background score and Resul Pookutty’s sophisticated sound design. 2.0 marks a technical breakthrough in Indian cinema.

Rajinikanth, has a mild entrance scene in 2.0 but he more than makes it up with some whistle and clap worthy sequences. He does what he does best by thoroughly entertaining the audiences. The film rekindles his flamboyant style. Amy Jackson plays a female humanoid robot. Her USP is that she is learning about what modern humans do, especially some funny references to film and TV.

This is the second time Akshay Kumar has donned the hat of villain after director-duo Abbas-Mustan’s 2001 crime thriller Ajnabi. Kumar delivers an ultimate performance as the saviour of his Avian friends. His backstory is shown in a lengthy flashback, which somewhat drags the second half. Film’s first half, though, is a roller-coaster ride.

The film is not entirely perfect though and its biggest fault-lines are in its story. The film raises some pertinent questions on how technology has invaded our lives and is harmful in many ways but gives no solutions at all.

But audiences are not seen complaining as their wait is now finally over and they get to see the dream of director Shankar with two superstars in it. 2.0 has been released in 10,600 screens worldwide, a record number for any Indian film. The earlier record was held by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which released in 9500 screens worldwide.

Overall, 2.0 is majestic cinematic appearance, never seen before on Indian screens. Ignoring its fault won’t be a folly.

Watch 2.0 (Hindi) Trailer Here: