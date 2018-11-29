2.0 review: 5 stars – ‘SALUTE! Akshay Kumar is FANTASTIC, while Rajinikanth is THE BOSS’ – Check Taran Adarsh’s movie review

The film that reportedly had a budget of Rs 543 crore is considered the most expensive film of India made in 3D. (Source: Twitter)

Finally, the much-awaited Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar-starrer mega-budget movie hit the silver screens on Thursday. Famous movie critic Taran Adarsh has reviewed the film and gave it 5 stars! According to Taran Adarsh, 2.0 is BLOCKBUSTER. ” Adarsh tweeted, “#2Point0 is a cinematic marvel… This has style with substance… Director Shankar is a visionary… He hits the ball out of the park this time… Akshay Kumar is FANTASTIC, while Rajinikanth is THE BOSS… SALUTE!”

#OneWordReview…#2Point0: BLOCKBUSTER.

The film is a sequel of ‘Enthiran’ released in 2010 and written and directed by ace filmmaker S Shankar. It featured Rajnikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The film that reportedly had a budget of Rs 543 crore is considered the most expensive film of India made in 3D.

According to Akshay Kumar, ‘2.0’ attempts to convey a global message on climate change. The Padman actor urged the audience to watch the film in 3D at the theatre.

The film marks the Tamil debut of Akshay and is his first film with megastar Rajinikanth.

Akshay essays the prime antagonist in the movie.

Earlier, ahead of the release, actor Akshay Kumar on Monday had treated his fans by launching the film’s special filter on Facebook.